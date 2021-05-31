IPL 2021: Confusion Looms Over Dates, Schedule Could be Announced Next Week

After the BCCI SGM recently, it was announced that the IPL 2021 would be held in September-October window, in the UAE, but the dates for the tournament are still not announced. But according to a report in InsideSport.com the IPL is supposed to restart on September 17, and the final will be played on October 10.

ALSO READ – Rajeev Shukla Hints IPL 2021 Could Restart on September 19, UAE Second Option for T20 World Cup

But there is a lot of work to be done in this regard. These dates will be clashing with the CPL 2021 — August 28 to September 19 — and the BCCI wants its dates to be advanced by 7-10 days, so that all the players in the league can take part in the IPL as well. The BCCI will put in a request to the Caribbean board, according to the report.

“We will speak to all the boards about the availability of their players. We will also speak to Cricket West Indies, we always had a great relationship with everyone and we are confident some solution will come out in the next few days”, said one of the top BCCI officials.

Meanwhile the revised schedule for IPL 2021 will be announced in the next 10 days. Keeping in mind the international schedule it will be difficult for some other players as well to make it to the IPL 2021.

Australia will be busy with tour of Bangladesh, New Zealand will play series against Bangladesh and Pakistan, England too will play Bangladesh and Pakistan. Pakistan also has a scheduled series with Afghanistan during the IPL.

But on Sunday, BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla suggested that IPL could begin on September 19. He also made it clear that the IPL will go forward if the foreign stars are not available.

“We have got about 20 days to complete the tournament. Even if we start on September 19, by the 10th of October we have to finish it.”

“We have discussed that (foreign players) issue also. Our main focus is on completing this edition of the IPL. It should not be left halfway through. So whichever foreign players are available is fine. Whoever is not available, it is not going to stop us from hosting the tournament,” Shukla said.

ALSO READ – IN PICS – When Virat Kohli Spilled the Beans on Anushka Sharma, His Daughter Vamika and RCB Mates in Instagram Q&A Session

“The Indian players are there, foreign players are there, but few foreign players will not be available. As I said, we have to complete our tournament.

“So the franchises will definitely look for other players. Whoever is available, we are going to have the tournament with them. That’s our policy.”

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here