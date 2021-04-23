IPL 2021: Congress MP Shashi Tharoor Lauds 'Malayalis' Sanju Samson and Devdutt Padikkal

The first century of IPL 2021 arrived from the bat of Rajasthan Royals’ captain Sanju Samson while the second such score was hit by Royal Challengers Bangalore’s Devdutt Padikkal on Thursday.

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor took two Twitter to lad the two ‘Malayalis’ for being the only two to have registered three-figure score in the ultra-rich league this season so far.

“How amazing that both the centuries in this year’s #IPL have been scored by Malayalis, when Kerala has so long been regarded as a cricketing backwater! Congratulations @devdpd07 for joining @IamSanjuSamson as the only two to cross the hundred mark so far this year,” Tharoor posted on his official Twitter handle.

Tharoor has been a long-time cricket enthusiast.

Padikkal, who was born in Edapal, Kerala, moved to Karnataka and represents the state in Indian domestic cricket. He joined the RCB before the 2019 season, becoming their leading run-getter in maiden season. His century helped RCB tro a crushing 10-wicket victory against Rajasthan Royals on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Samson, who plays for Kerala at the domestic level, scored the season’s first century against Punjab Kings but his side ended up succumbing to a four-run loss against the KL Rahul-led side at Wankhede Stadium.

