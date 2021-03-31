- Match 16 - 22 Apr, ThuMatch Ended177/9(20.0) RR 8.85
IPL 2021: Consistency, Loyalty Oozes Out of Us, N Srinivasan Explain Why CSK Persists With MS Dhoni
Former BCCI chief and Chennai Super Kings owner N Srinivasan has explained why CSK have persisted with MS Dhoni, over the years.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: March 31, 2021, 10:53 AM IST
MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings are one of the most successful franchises in the history of the Indian Premier League. Only Rohit Sharma’s Mumbai Indians have won more IPL titles than CSK. One of the major reasons behind CSK’s success is MS Dhoni, his name is synonymous with the Whistlepodus. Recently, CSK owner, N Srinivasan opened up about the relationship he and the franchise share with Dhoni.
MSD has been the commander-in-chief of CSK since its inception. He has led the Yellow Army to nine IPL finals and have only missed out on playoffs last year. In the 2020 season, CSK finished seventh after recording a woeful season in UAE. However, despite the team’s poor show, CSK continue to put their faith in Dhoni, who will be leading the side once again in IPL 2021. Praising his determination, Srinivasan explained how CSK have always valued consistency and loyalty.
“For your information, MS Dhoni is in Chennai. He takes his cricket so seriously, he is practicing in the morning in the indoor nets and in the afternoon he is practicing at Chepauk,” Srinivasan was quoted as saying by India Today at India Today Conclave South.
“He is a very determined person and that is what we like. One more thing, Cricket is about winning, IPL is about winning but there are also things such as consistency and loyalty and I think that is what oozes out of us.
“We are in cricket for last 50 years, we started in early 60s, almost the entire Tamil Nadu Ranji team was employed by us. So we have been in cricket for a long time, we have been running teams, we have a true appreciation and a good appreciation of good cricket,” the CSK owner added.
