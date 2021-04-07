IPL 2021: Coronavirus Positive Players, Ground Staff & Broadcast Team Full List

Just like last year, Covid-19 is playing a spoilsport in the buildup to the IPL. Along with some players, ground staff and members of different teams have tested positive. Even though most of them have managed to recover in time, so many cases have already have raised questions — if the league should go forward or not. Mumbai, one the venues for the tournament, is one the worst-hit places in India, but the board has refused to move matches from there. With this, the numbers could just swell.

Cricketnext takes a look at the positive cases till now:

Nitish Rana

This KKR batsman had tested positive right after entering team bio-secure bubble. After 12 days of testing positive for the virus, the left-hand batsman finally joined the team and has resumed training. He has done fairly well in the last four editions of the tournament, scoring over 300 runs in each of them. Once again, he will be one of the main batsman in the middle-order for KKR.

Devdutt Padikkal

The RCB batsman had tested positive for Covid-19 on March 22, and went into self-quarantine. Since then, he has joined the team after testing negative for the virus. The youngster had an outstanding opening season with Bangalore last year, and the team would be hoping that he replicates his performance once again. This year, he is most likely to open with skipper Virat Kohli, that could give him the necessary boost.

Daniel Sams

Another RCB player tested positive for Covid, on April 7. Sams, after entering the team hotel on April 3 had tested negative though. Currently, the Aussie is in isolation in a designated medical facility.

Axar Patel

The star all-rounder had initially tested negative, when he entered the team hotel on March 28, but tested positive later on. Most likely, he will not be able to play Delhi Capitals’ first match.

Kiran More

On April 6, former India wicketkeeper and Mumbai Indians’ talent scout Kiran More had tested positive for COVID-19. The 58-year-old More is also the wicket-keeping consultant of the five-time IPL champions.

Wankhede Ground Staff

A total of 11 ground staff members have tested positive for Covid-19. Unlike the players, these members don’t stay in a designated place, and usually ply by trains to reach the stadium. After these cases came up, MCA had decided to provide shelter to these members in the stadium premises only. But there is every possibility that the cases will see a surge.

Broadcast Team

A total of 14 members from the broadcast team had tested positive on April 5. It is learned that the team was staying in Four Seasons Hotel in Mumbai, where they tested positive. The team includes directors, EVS operators, producers, cameramen and video editors.

