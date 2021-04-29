- Match 23 - 28 Apr, WedMatch Ended171/3(20.0) RR 8.55
IPL 2021: 'Could Have Got Rid of Quinton de Kock', Brian Lara Unhappy With MI's Decision to Drop Ishan Kishan
Mumbai Indians decided to drop wicketkeeper-batsman Ishan Kishan against Rajasthan Royals
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: April 29, 2021, 5:44 PM IST
With two wins and three losses in five games in the ongoing Indian Premier League, defending champions Mumbai Indians are yet to hit the ground running. Their middle-order has been their Achilles heel as none of the batsmen was able to produce a match-winning knock in any of the matches they played so far in the tournament. So, in their match against Rajasthan Royals, MI decide to drop Ishan Kishan from their playing XI and that irked former West Indies captain Brian Lara.
“I would have gone with Ishan Kishan just once more and see how his form is. On his day he is a match-winner,” Brian Lara told Sports Today.
In the first five matches, the wicketkeeper-batsmen has only managed to score 73 runs at an average of 14.60 and strike rate of 82.95 on slow Chennai pitches. In MI’s last match against Punjab Kings, Ishan was promoted at number 3 but he failed to impress there as well as he could manage 6 runs.
The West Indies batting legend also pointed out that each of the Mumbai Indians’ batsmen struggled in the previous matches and it was unfair on Kishan. He also questioned the decision to back Quinton de Kock despite Chris Lynn scoring runs in his absence.
“Sometimes you need to be very careful, you are leaving Chennai, you go to give everybody a chance because everyone struggled in Chennai. Even you could have got rid of Quinton de Kock, Chris Lynn scored runs but you will not and try him again,” Lara added.
Chris Lynn played Mumbai first match against Royal Challengers Bangalore and scored a fighting 35-ball 49, which was MI’s top score that night. Once QDK was out of the quarantine, the Proteas walked straight into the team and have managed to score 51 runs in 5 matches.
