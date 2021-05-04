IPL 2021 COVID-19 Fallout Live Updates: BCCI Vice-President Rajeev Shukla Confirms League's Suspension for this Season

13:00 (IST)
IPL suspended for the time being after SRH's Wriddhiman Saha and Amit Mishra Test positive for IPL 2021
Amit Mishra also has tested positive as per reports. That makes a total of 4 players in three different franchises infected. Add Balaji to it and that's 4 camps with active Covid-19 cases currently
Wriddhiman Saha Tests positive, SRH team in isolation since yesterday. MI vs SRH unlikely to go ahead
Wriddhiman Saha Test positive: Another big blow and SRH's Wriddhiman Saha has tested positive and the entire SRH team is in isolation since yesterday. Australian journalist Peter Lalor revealed the news on Twitter.
IPL Covid-19 Fallout Live Updates: Now, in order to continue with the tournament BCCI need to rejig their schedule massively and their only viable option remains Mumbai in terms of logistic. Mumbai was one of the worst-hit city in the country's second wave of a pandemic but is recovering. As per Sportstar, franchises, broadcast, and operations crew will start travelling to Mumbai from May 7 and the first game in Mumbai of the “reworked last leg” will be played after May 10. The report further states that franchises were reluctant to go to Banglore and Kolkata where Covid-19 are on the rise and hence Mumbai was chosen as it has been an “it’s been a safe bubble so far.”
A total of two matches have so far been rescheduled with Match 30 between KKR and RCB at Ahmedabad, slated for May 3, already postponed. The May 5 game between CSK and RR also is rescheduled after CSK players went into hard quarantine owing to the presence of Covid-19 positive Balaji in the team meetings and dugout for CSK's previous game in Delhi. Several more games will have to be rescheduled if BCCI is opting to go ahead with the league.
As per the Board's Standard Operating Procedure (SOP), anyone who has come in contact with an infected person has to undergo six days of hard quarantine and return three negative RT-PCR reports during the course of it. "Tomorrow's match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium between CSK and RR will be rescheduled as per SOP rules. As Balaji was in contact with the players, all of them have gone into hard quarantine. They are supposed to be tested everyday," a senior BCCI official told PTI on conditions of anonymity.
IPL Covid-19 Fallout Live Updates: Bengaluru police is reportedly not thrilled with the additional responsibility of providing security for the IPL 2021 matches the city is scheduled to host starting May 9. The city police is itself dealing with coronavirus crisis with over 700 policemen forced to isolate after contracting the deadly virus that has ravaged the entire country. According to a report in the Hindustan Times, the police is already overworked as it is ensuring the lockdown rules are followed strictly. However, they will have to set aside at least 300 policemen for IPL duties putting them under further stress.
IPL Covid-19 Fallout Live Updates: As per reports, the entire CSK squad has been put in hard quarantine thus eliminating the possibility of a contest. The step was taken after CSK bowling coach Laxmipathy Balaji was tested positive and was in contact with the players. “Tomorrow’s match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium between CSK and RR will be rescheduled as per SOP rules. As Balaji was in contact with the players, all of them have gone into hard quarantine. They are supposed to be tested everyday,” a senior BCCI official told PTI on conditions of anonymity.
IPL Covid-19 Fallout Live Updates: In another blow, Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals game on May 5 could well be rescheduled as well. L Balaji, CSK's bowling coach was tested Covid-19 positive on Monday. And the fact that Balaji was present in the dugout with the players in their previous game raises concerns over the player's fitness as well. Hence, it is likely the decision was made to reschedule the game. DC, who played their last game against KKR have been asked to quarantine and in all likelihood, CSK players too may have to go into isolation.
It is being reported that the IPL governing council had made the proposal to move IPL 2021 to UAE owing to the rising cases of Covid-19 in the country before the start of the tournament but BCCI failed to act on the proposal. As per TOI, the council headed by Karnataka's Brijesh Patel had feared that things would not be managable in the 2nd wave broke out.
While some who have experienced life in a bio-bubble say that it is 100 per cent safe, some others feel safer in it rather than even in their own homes. A few others also say that life in the bubble is not 100 per cent safe, citing the example of Kiran More, the former India wicketkeeper who is currently Mumbai Indians’ scout and wicketkeeping consultant, testing positive just before IPL began this season. More was the only one among the entire MI contingent to test positive despite being in the team bubble and not stepping out of it, even not going out of his team hotel room except for practice sessions.
Chennai Super Kings bowling coach L Balaji testing positive for COVID-19 has left the BCCI in a fix about the next few IPL games in Delhi after postponement of Monday’s evening match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore in Ahmedabad.While the entire KKR team has gone for a six-day hard quarantine, starting Sunday, after Varun Chakravarthy and Sandeep Warrier returned positive for COVID-19, Balaji, who is a regular feature in the Chennai Super Kings dug-out has gone into isolation after returning with two RT-PCR positives on Monday.
IPL Covid-19 Crisis Live Updates: BCCI is also planning to limit the remainder of the season to just one venue with Mumbai being floated as the primary option. However, it is expected that tonight’s match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and defending champions Mumbai Indians will go ahead as planned unless there’s a late development.
The BCCI is already facing the heat for going ahead with the event despite India battling the coronavirus pandemic as the second wave continues to wreak havoc. For over 10 days now, the country has been reporting more than three lakh daily fresh cases with experts warning the peak is yet to come.
The Covid-19 crisis in the IPL has deepened after two KKR players test positive, two from CSK camp also tested positive along with a few DDCA ground staff. DC have also been asked to quarantine because they played their last game against KKR – the match featured Varun Chakravarthy, who is one of the two players to have tested positive.
News coming in that, The remainder of the Indian Premier League 2021 could be entirely moved to Mumbai from this weekend, with COVID-19 positive cases emerging within IPL bubbles, according to a report in ESPNcricinfo. Mumbai has three venues – Wankhede stadium, DY Patil stadium and Brabourne stadium. The move is being contemplated after two players in Kolkata Knight Riders – Varun Chakravarthy and Sandeep Warrier – tested positive for the virus in Ahmedabad. Chennai Super Kings bowling coach L Balaji too tested positive in Delhi along with the team’s bus cleaner.
A plea was moved in the Delhi High Court on Monday, urging it to direct the Centre, the city government and cricketing bodies BCCI and DDCA to immediately stop the Indian Premier League (IPL) matches scheduled to be held in the national capital.
The petition, filed by a lawyer, was listed for hearing before Justice Prathiba M Singh, who said it appeared to be in the nature of a PIL in view of the reliefs sought and directed that it be listed before the appropriate bench.The plea was moved by Karan S Thukral, a lawyer, who has contended that conducting IPL matches in Delhi at a time when the city is grappling with a shortage of beds, oxygen, essential medicines and people are cremating their loved ones is ‘unreasonable and unjustified’.
