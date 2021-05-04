IPL 2021: COVID-19 Hit Bengaluru Police Unhappy With Extra Burden to Provide Security

Bengaluru police is reportedly not thrilled with the additional responsibility of providing security for the IPL 2021 matches the city is scheduled to host starting May 9. The city police is itself dealing with coronavirus crisis with over 700 policemen forced to isolate after contracting the deadly virus that has ravaged the entire country.

According to a report in the Hindustan Times, the police is already overworked as it is ensuring the lockdown rules are followed strictly. However, they will have to set aside at least 300 policemen for IPL duties putting them under further stress.

“We will have to secure all entry and exit points of the stadium, conduct sanitization of the stadium and provide escort for players and other staff, apart from security at the hotels,” the leading English daily quoted an unnamed senior police officer as saying.

IPL 2021 Full Coverage | IPL 2021 Schedule | IPL 2021 Points Tally

Quoting an IPS officer, the report said the police are already providing its services on multiple fronts and has been forced to deploy home guards to meet the gap in manpower. “We have to conduct patrols, man check posts, provide security to Covid centres and hospital. In fact, we have deployed home guards to make fill the gaps in the manpower,” the officer said.

Bengaluru will host 10 IPL matches between May 9 and May 22 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. However, Bengaluru police commissioner Kamal Pant has said adequate security will provided.

“As a professional force we will provide adequate security. Unless the government decides otherwise, we will provide enough men to ensure that the Indian Premier League goes without any security hassle,” Pant said.

“Since there is no crowd, there will be only three categories of people. – players, support staff and organizers of the tournament. Only two gates will be left open because there is no crowd,” he added.

IPL has also been hit by coronavirus pandemic with two players testing positive.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here