- Match 15 - 21 Apr, WedMatch Ended220/3(20.0) RR 11
CHE
KOL202/10(20.0) RR 11
Chennai beat Kolkata by 18 runs
- Match 14 - 21 Apr, WedMatch Ended120/10(19.4) RR 6.1
PUN
HYD121/1(19.4) RR 6.1
Hyderabad beat Punjab Kings by 9 wickets
- Match 17 - 23 Apr, FriUp Next
PBKS
MI
19:30 IST - Chennai
- Match 18 - 24 Apr, SatUp Next
RR
KKR
19:30 IST - Wankhede, Mumbai
IPL 2021: COVID-19 Positive Axar Patel Set to Miss Delhi Capitals' First Game
Delhi Capitals and India all-rounder Axar Patel has tested positive for COVID-19 and is set to miss the team's IPL-opener on April 10 due to quarantine protocols.
- PTI
- Updated: April 3, 2021, 8:58 PM IST
Delhi Capitals and India all-rounder Axar Patel has tested positive for COVID-19 and is set to miss the team’s IPL-opener on April 10 due to quarantine protocols.
Patel has been kept in isolation, the Delhi Capitals said on Saturday.
“He had checked into the team hotel in Mumbai on March 28, 2021, with a negative report. His report from the second COVID test, came positive,” the franchise said in a statement.
“He is currently in isolation at a designated medical care facility. The Delhi Capitals medical team is in constant touch with Axar and ensuring his safety and well-being. We wish him a speedy recovery.”
As per IPL protocol, Patel will have to serve a mandatory 10-day quarantine period and has to return two negative RT-PCR results on the final two days to return to action.
Since his quarantine period will be over on April 12, Patel will not be available for DC’s opener against CSK on April 10 in Mumbai. He might miss the second game too on April 15 against Rajasthan Royals.
As per the BCCI SOP given to all franchises, the player, who tests COVID-19 positive, has to undergo a set of tests.
During the 10-day isolation, the individual will undergo an RT-PCR test on Day 9 and Day 10. Provided, both the test results from Day 9 and Day 10 are negative, and he/she does not have any symptoms for more than 24 hours, the individual will be permitted to re-enter the Bio-Secure Environment.
After recovery, players must undergo a cardiac screening before resuming any team activities, according to the protocol.
Axar recently got 27 wickets in three Tests in his debut series against England.
Patel is the second IPL player to have returned a positive report after Nitish Rana. The left-handed Kolkata Knight Riders batsman had initially tested positive for COVID-19 but later returned a negative report.
Recent Matches
-
CHE vs KOL, Indian Premier League, 2021, Match 1521 Apr, 2021 Wankhede, MumbaiChennai beat Kolkata by 18 runs
-
PUN vs HYD, Indian Premier League, 2021, Match 1421 Apr, 2021 ChennaiHyderabad beat Punjab Kings by 9 wickets
-
MUM vs DEL, Indian Premier League, 2021, Match 1320 Apr, 2021 ChennaiDelhi beat Mumbai by 6 wickets
-
CHE vs RAJ, Indian Premier League, 2021, Match 1219 Apr, 2021 Wankhede, MumbaiChennai beat Rajasthan by 45 runs
-
PUN vs DEL, Indian Premier League, 2021, Match 1118 Apr, 2021 Wankhede, MumbaiDelhi beat Punjab Kings by 6 wickets
All Recent Matches
Upcoming Matches
-
RCB vs RR, IPL, 202122 Apr Thursday 19:30 IST Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
-
PBKS vs MI, IPL, 202123 Apr Friday 19:30 IST MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
-
RR vs KKR, IPL, 202124 Apr Saturday 19:30 IST Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
-
CSK vs RCB, IPL, 202125 Apr Sunday 15:30 IST Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
-
SRH vs DC, IPL, 202125 Apr Sunday 19:30 IST MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai Complete Schedule