IPL 2021: Covid-19 Scare in CSK Camp; Member of Content Team Tests Positive - Report

In yet another scare for the Indian Premier League and Chennai Super Kings ahead of the 2021 season, a member of the franchise’s content team has tested positive for COVID-19. Times of India reported that the concerned person was not in contact with the players or support staff, which means the team’s training sessions ahead of the season are not impacted.

It must be noted that CSK had COVID-19 positive cases ahead of IPL 2020 too, with Deepak Chahar and Ruturaj Gaikwad testing positive.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India is currently in crisis management after Corona scare which saw one of the Delhi Capitals player–Axar Patel and ten ground staff at Wankhede testing positive for the Pandemic. Although it is understood that Indore and Hyderabad are on standby for hosting the opener, Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium in all likelihood will get the game as planned.The Times of India has quoted a senior BCCI official saying ‘its too late to shift the match.’

“It’s too late to move the matches from Mumbai now. The members of the organizing team have been in separate bubble. The players are in strict bubble. BCCI had Hyderabad as a back-up but it’s very difficult to move it in a week,” the official told the newspaper.

Earlier in a huge blow to Delhi Capitals, spinner Axar Patel has tested positive for Coronavirus. Earlier Nitish Rana too was said to be Covid-19 positive but KKR later clarified that the cricketer was found negative later. The Indian Premier League begins on April 9 with Capitals playing their first game on the very next day on April 10.

Kolkata Knight Riders player Nitish Rana has clarified that he has tested negative for Covid-19. His statement comes after there were rumours that he has tested positive and was asked undergo quarantine. His team came out with a statement soon.”Nitish Rana had checked into the KKR team hotel in Mumbai, on March 21, 2021 with a negative COVID report which was done on March 19, 2021. As per IPL protocol, he was tested on March 22, during his quarantine and the report showed that he was positive.”

“He has had no symptoms and has been completely asymptomatic since. Again as per IPL protocol, he isolated himself and was tested again today. We are glad to report that he has tested negative. We expect him to start training with the team shortly and be fully fit well before the start of the season.”