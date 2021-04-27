IPL 2021: COVID-19 Vaccination Open For Indian Cricketers But Not Mandatory

Indian cricketers currently part of the IPL 2021 will be permitted to get COVID-19 vaccinations from Saturday but reportedly it won’t be compulsory. The Indian government had recently announced that from May 1 onwards, every citizen above 18 years of age will be eligible to get the vaccination against the deadly virus.

“The Indian players can get vaccinated from Saturday. It is a call that is left on players,” news agency ANI quoted an unnamed BCCI source as saying on Tuesday.

When asked whether overseas players taking part in the league will also be asked to get vaccinated, the source replied, “Only the Indian players can get vaccinated here.”

India is currently in the midst of a deadly wave with over three lakh cases being reported for five days running now. It coincided with Australian stars including Andrew Tye (Rajasthan Royals), Adam Zampa, Kane Richardson (both Royal Challengers Bangalore) withdrawing midway through IPL citing personal reasons.

There were reports of Australians including the likes of Steve Smith and David Warner who are in India for the T20 league, hoping to leave for home before the flights between the two countries are suspended.

Australia though has announced banning of commercial flights from India till May 15 due to the COVID surge in the country. It remains to be seen whether the crickets/commentators/support staff will take chartered flights back for home or decided to stick with their respective franchises.

Meanwhile, Nathan Coulter-Nile is staying back and will remain with his franchise Mumbai Indians and in fact expressed his surprise upon hearing the news of Zampa and Richardson pulling out of the event.

On Monday, Australia pacer Pat Cummins who represents Kolkata Knight Riders, announced he’s donating $50,000 to the PM CARES Fund as his contribution towards India’s fight against the deadly virus.

Despite calls to suspend the season, BCCI has maintained it will go on as per original schedule. The final of IPL 2021 has been scheduled for May 30.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here