IPL 2021 COVID Crisis: Remainder of Tournament Could Shift Entirely to Mumbai - Report

The remainder of the Indian Premier League 2021 could be entirely moved to Mumbai from this weekend, with COVID-19 positive cases emerging within IPL bubbles, according to a report in ESPNcricinfo. Mumbai has three venues – Wankhede stadium, DY Patil stadium and Brabourne stadium. The move is being contemplated after two players in Kolkata Knight Riders – Varun Chakravarthy and Sandeep Warrier – tested positive for the virus in Ahmedabad. Chennai Super Kings bowling coach L Balaji too tested positive in Delhi along with the team’s bus cleaner.

The report said if the move is confirmed, the tournament’s schedule could be altered, with the final to be played in the first week of June. Currently, the final is scheduled for May 30 in Ahmedabad. Multiple double headers are planned as the BCCI is looking to avoid the risk of teams traveling across cities.

The tournament started with matches in Chennai and Mumbai, before moving to the ongoing leg in Ahmedabad and Delhi. The current schedule has the caravan moving to Kolkata and Bangalore, before the playoffs and finals are slotted for Ahmedabad.

Whether the BCCI can create secure bubbles finding hotels for the eight teams is their biggest challenge, according to the report.

All the cities are severely affected in India’s COVID-19 second wave. However, the situation in Mumbai has seen consistent improvement. Mumbai reported 2624 cases on Monday, a number that was around 10000 when the tournament began.

There has been no official announcement from the BCCI, who are understood to have told the franchises that they are monitoring the situation.

The IPL was rocked on Monday with cases emerging inside the bubble in Ahmedabad (KKR) and Delhi (CSK). Apart from these franchises, Delhi Capitals also have been asked to quarantine as they had played against KKR recently. Tuesday’s match between Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad is in doubt as well.

