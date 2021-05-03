- Match 29 - 2 May, SunMatch Ended166/6(20.0) RR 8.3
IPL 2021 COVID Crisis: 'We Will Monitor Situation and Provide Updates' - BCCI to Franchises
The Board of Control for Cricket in India on Monday wrote to the IPL franchises saying they are 'monitoring the situation' regarding the COVID-19 crisis
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: May 3, 2021, 8:36 PM IST
The Board of Control for Cricket in India on Monday wrote to the IPL franchises saying they are ‘monitoring the situation’ regarding the COVID-19 crisis that has hit the tournament. The BCCI did not give a clear picture on the fate of the tournament, and has told the franchises they’ll be updated regularly. According to cricbuzz, IPL CEO Hemang Amin wrote to the franchises saying:
“In the light of recent developments that have happened over last 24 hours, please find below a media release that is being issued. We will keep monitoring the situation and provide further details and updates.
Monday’s match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore was rescheduled after it emerged that Varun Chakravarthy and Sandeep Warrier from KKR were positive for the virus. While this situation was panning out in Ahmedabad, two members from the CSK camp – L Balaji, the bowling coach, and a bus cleaner – tested positive for COVID-19 in Delhi.
CSK Bowling Coach Lakshmipathy Balaji And CEO Kasi Viswanathan Test COVID-19 Positive; Five in DDCA Ground Staff Also Infected
The other members in KKR and CSK tested negative.
However, the other games in Delhi are also in doubt as Balaji was seen in the dug out on Saturday’s match between CSK and Mumbai Indians. He also interacted with MI members after the game.
MI are scheduled to play Sunrisers Hyderabad on Tuesday in Delhi. As per IPL protocols, all close contacts of a person tested positive have to isolate for six days. The entire CSK team and MI team could be termed close contact to Balaji.
