IPL 2021: Cricket Association of Bengal to Hold Covid-19 Vaccination Camp Before Start of Kolkata Leg
The drive will happen before the Kolkata leg of IPL 2021 starts on May 9.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: April 29, 2021, 1:12 PM IST
In the latest move, to keep the players and staff members safe from the Coronavirus, The Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) will hold a vaccination camp in association with AMRI Hospital Ltd (AMRI) on Friday at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. The drive will happen before the Kolkata leg of IPL 2021 starts on May 9.
“The site has been found to be suitable for conduct of vaccination with all necessary HR and logistical support from AMRI Hospitals Ltd,” stated a letter issued by Joly Chaudhuri, Joint Secretary, Urban Development and Municipal Affairs Department, Government of West Bengal.
“COVID 19 vaccine is our best defence against this virus at the moment. Hence, The Cricket Association of Bengal and its Covid Task Force are making proper arrangements at Eden Gardens with support from AMRI Hospital to ensure 100 per cent of eligible committee members, staffs and CAB groundsmen are able to get vaccinated at the first instance on 30th of April 2021 since IPL matches are scheduled to be held here shortly.
“The initiative has been termed as ‘Stay Safe Vaccination Drive’ and the catchline given to it is help protect yourself and others in a bid to encourage the stakeholders to avail the facility of getting vaccinated,” said CAB President Avishek Dalmiya.
“Now as per the rules and guidelines, those who are above the age of 45 are eligible for this camp. However, there would be more such arrangements organised for the Bengal team players playing at various levels once above 18-year-old persons become eligible to get vaccinated after 1st of May 2021. Umpires, scorers, observers amongst others would also be provided with an opportunity,” added Dalmiya.
Rupak Barua, CEO of AMRI Hospitals, said, “Even after vaccination, we need to be careful and keep following the same rules to prevent any chance of infection. We are happy to be a part of CAB’s vaccination initiative and we wish all its functionaries, members, players and staff continued safety and well-being.”
“The vaccination camp would commence at 11.30 am and would continue till 4pm on 30th April, 2021 at the Conference Rooms adjacent to the Indoor Facility at Eden Gardensnear Gate No. 14,” said Snehasish Ganguly, Secretary, CAB.
“For now, committee members, staffs and groundsmen are getting vaccinated. In the days ahead, more groups will be added as we get more doses,” added Snehasish.
Meanwhile, India recorded a staggering 3,79,257 cases in the last 24 hours. This is also the highest Single day-spike since the pandemic began last year.
(With Inputs from ANI)
