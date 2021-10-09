IPL 2021: CSK Allrounder Dwayne Bravo Thanks Indian Fans For Supporting His Music

West Indies all-rounder Dwayne Bravo is a star on and off the field. Apart from his on-field skills with the ball and the bat, he is also known for his musical skills. Bravo released his debut song Champion during the 2016 T20 World Cup and has delivered multiple hit tracks since then.

Now, as he gears up for the release of yet another song, Bravo has thanked his Indian fans for the support they have shown to his music. Speaking to Hindustan Times in an interview, Bravo thanked Indian fans and said that all his songs including his debut number, Jaeger Bomb and the MS Dhoni song, have crossed the million-mark views in India first.

The Caribbean star, who has been an integral part of the Chennai Super Kings, enjoys a large fan following in India. And while he is currently in Dubai for the ongoing IPL 2021, Bravo expressed the desire to visit India as soon as the COVID-19 situation is in complete control.

Bravo will be releasing a song before the T20I World Cup and it’s going to be the West Indies team’s theme anthem for the tournament.

He also gave some details about his collaboration with Punjabi Pop singer Jassie Gill and said, “There’s another song coming up with Jassie Gill and I’m actually shooting its music video here in Dubai."

Bravo also recounted moments when he introduced Indian culture to his Caribbean crew and said that it was a matter of great joy to see them enjoy the diversity of Indian culture.

Meanwhile, in his 9 matches for the CSK this season, Bravo has picked 12 wickets with an economy of 7.61 runs per over.

CSK, who finished at the second spot in the points table after the end of league stage matches, will face Delhi Capitals in qualifier 1 on October 10. The team winning this contest will qualify directly to the final while the losing one will get another chance to through Qualifier 2. Qualifier 2 will be played between the loser of Qualifier 1 and the winner of the Eliminator.

