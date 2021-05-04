- Match 29 - 2 May, SunMatch Ended166/6(20.0) RR 8.3
IPL 2021: CSK Batting Coach Michael Hussey Tests Positive for COVID-19
Chennai Super Kings batting coach Michael Hussey has tested positive for COVID-19.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: May 4, 2021, 9:46 PM IST
Chennai Super Kings batting coach Michael Hussey has tested positive for COVID-19. According to ANI, the Australian will be tested again, with the franchise hoping that the earlier result was a false positive. CSK bowling coach L Balaji had earlier tested positive for the virus, along with a member of the travel staff. The CSK team is currently in Delhi.
The IPL was on Monday suspended after multiple cases within the bubble.
ANI quoted a source saying that the Indian players from CSK have started returning home after the tournament’s suspension. The overseas players, meanwhile, are coordinating with BCCI for their travel back home.
CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan had returned positive test on Sunday morning. However, he returned negative tests by evening, confirming that the earlier test was a false positive.
IPL 2021 Suspended Live Updates
CSK were second in the table when the tournament was suspended.
If Hussey remains COVID positive, it remains to be seen how his travel plans back home will be affected. Australians are expected to move to Maldives from the IPL, before they head back home. Cricket Australia and Australia Cricketers Association said they wouldn’t seek exemptions from the government.
IPL 2021: Full List of Covid19 Positive Players, Support, Ground Staff & Broadcast Team
“CA and the ACA respect the decision of the Australian Government to pause travel from India until at least May 15 and will not seek exemptions,” said their joint statement on Tuesday.
“CA and the ACA understand the decision of the BCCI to indefinitely postpone the 2021 Indian Premier League for the safety and wellbeing of all participants.”
“CA is in direct contact with the BCCI as they work through plans to ensure the safe accommodation and repatriation of Australian players, coaches, match officials and commentators back home to Australia,” it added.
There are close to 40 Australians currently inside the IPL bio-secure bubble spread over multiple cities.
