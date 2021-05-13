IPL 2021: CSK batting coach Mike Hussey tested COVID positive for the second time

Chennai Super Kings’ batting coach and former Australian batsman MichaelHusseyhave again tested positive for coronavirus. This comes after he had tested negative on Friday and was on the road to recovery. However, the latest report that came on Monday posed a worrisome situation for the former Australian batting star.

Hussey had first tested positive after it was revealed that three other support staff members of the Chennai Super Kings were infected by coronavirus. The formar batsmanhad reportedly sat next to an infected bus assistant in the team bus. He was the first overseas member to be tested positive during the COVID-19 scare in the IPL 14.

However, Hussey has not shown any strong symptoms of the virus and is currently self-isolating in his hotel room.Other Australians who were part of the IPL 14 also flew to the Maldives after the league was suspended. These Aussie players, commentators and other staff members will be staying in the Maldives till the Australian government lifts travel in place till May 15.

Earlier on May 4, the Board for Cricket Control in India and the IPL governing council suspended the ongoing IPL 14 because of the deteriorating COVID crisis in India. While the league was being played in a secure bio bubble, several players and other staff members had tested positive for the coronavirus.

The first reported case of the virus came from the camp of Kolkata Knight Riders after leg spinner Varun Chakravarty and Sandeep Warrier were tested positive. Later,the reports of Prasidh Krishna and Tim Seifert also came positive. Following which, the match between KKR and Royal Challengers Bangalore slated for May 3 was cancelled.

A day later, members of Sunrisers Hyderabad including wicketkeeper-batsman Wriddhiman Saha also tested positive. Keeping the situation in mind, the BCCI then decided to suspend the IPL season on May 4.

BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly said that hosting the remainder of IPL 14 in India will be a tough task and they are exploring the option of hosting it at a foreign venue. The final decision will be taken after speaking to other boards and cricketers and finalizing a cricketing window for it.

