- Match 29 - 2 May, SunMatch Ended166/6(20.0) RR 8.3
PUN
DEL167/3(20.0) RR 8.3
Delhi beat Punjab Kings by 7 wickets
- Match 28 - 2 May, SunMatch Ended220/3(20.0) RR 11
RAJ
HYD165/8(20.0) RR 11
Rajasthan beat Hyderabad by 55 runs
- Match 42 - 13 May, ThuUp Next
MI
PBKS
15:30 IST - Bengaluru
- Match 43 - 13 May, ThuUp Next
SRH
RR
19:30 IST - Kolkata
IPL 2021: CSK batting coach Mike Hussey tested COVID positive for the second time
However, Hussey has not shown any strong symptoms of the virus and is currently self-isolating in his hotel room.
- Trending Desk
- Updated: May 13, 2021, 10:55 AM IST
Chennai Super Kings’ batting coach and former Australian batsman MichaelHusseyhave again tested positive for coronavirus. This comes after he had tested negative on Friday and was on the road to recovery. However, the latest report that came on Monday posed a worrisome situation for the former Australian batting star.
Hussey had first tested positive after it was revealed that three other support staff members of the Chennai Super Kings were infected by coronavirus. The formar batsmanhad reportedly sat next to an infected bus assistant in the team bus. He was the first overseas member to be tested positive during the COVID-19 scare in the IPL 14.
However, Hussey has not shown any strong symptoms of the virus and is currently self-isolating in his hotel room.Other Australians who were part of the IPL 14 also flew to the Maldives after the league was suspended. These Aussie players, commentators and other staff members will be staying in the Maldives till the Australian government lifts travel in place till May 15.
Earlier on May 4, the Board for Cricket Control in India and the IPL governing council suspended the ongoing IPL 14 because of the deteriorating COVID crisis in India. While the league was being played in a secure bio bubble, several players and other staff members had tested positive for the coronavirus.
The first reported case of the virus came from the camp of Kolkata Knight Riders after leg spinner Varun Chakravarty and Sandeep Warrier were tested positive. Later,the reports of Prasidh Krishna and Tim Seifert also came positive. Following which, the match between KKR and Royal Challengers Bangalore slated for May 3 was cancelled.
A day later, members of Sunrisers Hyderabad including wicketkeeper-batsman Wriddhiman Saha also tested positive. Keeping the situation in mind, the BCCI then decided to suspend the IPL season on May 4.
BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly said that hosting the remainder of IPL 14 in India will be a tough task and they are exploring the option of hosting it at a foreign venue. The final decision will be taken after speaking to other boards and cricketers and finalizing a cricketing window for it.
Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here
Recent Matches
-
PUN vs DEL, IPL, 2021, Match 2902 May, 2021 AhmedabadDelhi beat Punjab Kings by 7 wickets
-
RAJ vs HYD, IPL, 2021, Match 2802 May, 2021 DelhiRajasthan beat Hyderabad by 55 runs
-
CHE vs MUM, IPL, 2021, Match 2701 May, 2021 DelhiMumbai beat Chennai by 4 wickets
-
PUN vs BLR, IPL, 2021, Match 2630 Apr, 2021 AhmedabadPunjab Kings beat Bangalore by 34 runs
-
KOL vs DEL, IPL, 2021, Match 2529 Apr, 2021 AhmedabadDelhi beat Kolkata by 7 wickets
All Recent Matches
Upcoming Matches
-
MI vs PBKS, IPL, 202113 May Thursday 15:30 IST M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
-
SRH vs RR, IPL, 202113 May Thursday 19:30 IST Eden Gardens, Kolkata
-
RCB vs DC, IPL, 202114 May Friday 19:30 IST Eden Gardens, Kolkata
-
KKR vs PBKS, IPL, 202115 May Saturday 19:30 IST M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
-
RR vs RCB, IPL, 202116 May Sunday 15:30 IST Eden Gardens, Kolkata Complete Schedule