CSK Bowling Coach Lakshmipathy Balaji And CEO Kasi Viswanathan Test COVID-19 Positive; Five in DDCA Ground Staff Also Infected

More positive cases of coronavirus inside the various IPL 2021 bio-bubbles have emerged with three members from Chennai Super Kings camp reported to be infected. There are reports of five members of Delhi & District Cricket Association (DDCA) ground staff also testing positive for the coronavirus which has deepened the crisis.

CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan, bowling coach Laxmipathi Balajiand a bus cleaner are positive while the rest of the contingent, currently in Delhi, has tested negative. The three have taken a fresh test this Monday morning to to ensure it wasn’t a false positive and should that too be negative, they will be shifted outside the team bubble into isolation for 10 days and will only re-enter upon two negative tests.

CSK have cancelled their practice session following the development.

This comes hours after the news that two Kolkata Knight Riders players Varun Chakravarthy and Sandeep Warrier have been isolated following positive COVID-19 test results. Barring the two, everyone else in the KKR contingent has returned negative results.

Meanwhile, DDCA too is dealing with COVID-19 cases with as many as five members belonging to the ground staff being infected. They all were on match duty when Rajasthan Royals took on Sunrisers Hyderabad on Sunday afternoon in Delhi.

There are chances they may have come into contact with the players and support staff. “It’s confirmed that five DDCA ground staff tested Covid positive. They were on duty on the ground on the last IPL Match (RR vs SRH) at Kotla. Since they were on ground duty, there are chances that they must have come in contact with players and team staff,” a DDCA official was quoted as saying by InsideSport.

