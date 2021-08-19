IPL 2021: CSK CEO confirms Josh Hazlewood’s availability for second leg of Indian Premier League

Ace Australian seamer Josh Hazlewood will be a part of the MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) squad during the second leg of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021. The first-leg of IPL was played in India earlier this year in April and May. However, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) was forced to halt the tournament mid-way after several players and support staff tested positive for coronavirus inside IPL’s bio-bubble. Later, it was announced that the remaining 31 games of the marquee event will be played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) between September and October.

Hazlewood’s availability for the second phase of India’s domestic T20 event was confirmed by CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan on Cricbuzz.

Earlier, Hazlewood had pulled out from IPL 2021 due to bubble fatigue, forcing the Chennai based outfit to sign his fellow countryman Jason Behrendorff as his replacement. However, much to Behrendorff’s disappointment, he did not feature in a single match for CSK in IPL as a day after he joined the Chennai squad the tournament was suspended.

Hazlewood would come to UAE on the back of some impressive performance for his national side in their recent tours. He was part of the depleted Australian team that recently toured West Indies and Bangladesh for the limited-overs series.

Hazlewood bagged eight wickets against Bangladesh in four T20I games and did not concede more than 24 runs in any of those encounters. He also picked four wickets in as many games against West Indies in the shortest format of the game.

Meanwhile, a few Chennai players, including their skipper Dhoni and Suresh Raina, have already reached UAE to prepare for the tournament.

The three-time IPL champions were placed at the second spot in the IPL table with 10 points from seven games when the tournament was suspended.

Tags: IPL 2021, Josh Hazlewood, CSK, Chennai Super Kings, IPL second leg, IPL UAE leg

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here