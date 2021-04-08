- Match 15 - 21 Apr, WedMatch Ended220/3(20.0) RR 11
IPL 2021: Will This be MS Dhoni's Last IPL? CSK Chief Executive Answers
The IPL 2021 is about to kick off on Friday and three-time champs Chennai Super Kings will open their campaign against Delhi Capitals on Saturday. Ahead of the match, CSK chief chief executive Kasi Viswanathan spoke to Indian Express, in an interview about MS Dhoni's future and also Cheteshwar Pujara.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: April 8, 2021, 4:23 PM IST
He made it clear that this season is not going to be Dhoni’s last by any means. “See, I don’t think it is going to be his final year. This is my personal view and I don’t think we are looking at anybody now.”
Speaking about two other important Chennai players — Ravindra Jadeja and Suresh Raina, he said, “See, Jadeja has been cleared by the NCA. He has joined our team for practice. He is looking good. He is working hard. And we are hoping that he will be fully fit by the time the IPL starts.
“He (Raina) played the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. After that he has been practicing. He didn’t want to play a 50-over tournament (Vijay Hazare Trophy). (But) he has been practicing with us also for the last 10 days. He is very keen to do well. See, a player of his calibre who has done so much for CSK as well as the highest run-getter in the IPL for a period of the last 10-12 years (before Virat Kohli overtook him), he is very keen to prove himself.”
Vishwanathan went on to reveal the reason why CSK bought Pujara. “We also wanted to honour him, that’s for sure. But at the same time, I can tell you one thing, a person of his calibre with such good technique, he can adapt to any format. That is our view. He can be a player who can contribute a lot to CSK. That’s what we felt and that is the reason why we picked him. He will certainly have a role to play (up the order), but I cannot say whether he will play the first game or the second game. That is not the question (also). He is an important part of our group and we look forward to his contribution.”
