IPL 2021: CSK Fan Wears RCB Jersey in Stadium, But His Placard Explains Everything

The second phase of the IPL has seen the return of fans to the stadium. While they have made their presence felt since the league resumed, players, too, are soaking in the atmosphere.

Quite often, the camera crew is on the hunt for fans that come to the stadium with interesting placards. One such placard became the centre of all attraction during the match between CSK and RCB recently.

Holding the placard aloft, the message read: “My wife does not allow me to wear the Chennai Super Kings jersey". Incidentally, the fan can be seen wearing a Royal Challengers Bangalore jersey. The match between CSK and RCB has always been closely fought and is called the Southern Derby.

This post has got a lot of traction and it has been retweeted by nearly 2,000 people so far. People have commented that they love CSK because of the presence of MS Dhoni. After a disastrous campaign last year, CSK have been the team to beat this season. They have won three matches on the bounce since the league resumed this month and are currently top of the table after their last-ball win over the Kolkata Knight Riders on Sunday.

Openers Ruturaj Gaikwad and Faf du Plessis have been consistent at the top while their all-rounders — Moeen Ali and Ravindra Jadeja — keep churning out the match-winning performances. Their bowling attack, led by Deepak Chahar, seems to have all the bases covered and this season, they look like a well-oiled unit and have more or less confirmed their slot in the playoffs.

RCB, too, have brought their house in order with their win against the Mumbai Indians. They have jumped to the number 3 spot on the points table.

