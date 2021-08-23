IPL 2021: CSK Fans Want Suresh Raina to Shed off That Extra Fat Ahead of Tournament

The second phase of the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is all set to commence in UAE from September 19. Teams have started to arrive in Dubai and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are ones to reach early. After completing their mandatory 1-week quarantine, the team is back to the grind and have started the preparations for the remaining matches. After a disastrous outing in 2020, the Chennai-based franchise has bounced back in the first leg of IPL 2021. Currently, the team is placed on the second spot in the points table. In the matches CSK played in the first leg, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, and Ravindra Jadeja performed exceptionally well.

Former Indian batsman Suresh Raina is a vital member of CSK and has bailed the team out of trouble and anchored his role really well in the middle order. Fondly known as ‘Chinna Thala,’ Raina is an asset for the CSK. However, the power-hitting batsman has not set the fireworks in the first leg. The cricketer would be eager to bounce back in the second or UAE leg of IPL. As the players were sweating it out in the practice session, the official twitter handle of CSK shared a picture of Raina. Posting the happy picture, CSK captioned it,“Chinna smile for you.’

Though fans were excited to see CSK players back on the field, what caught their attention was how chubby Raina appeared in the picture. Several users even commented that the southpaw should consider shedding off some weight and get in shape before the IPL matches resume. “Looks unfit, gym session please,” wrote a user on the post.

Another stated,“Hope he fits in good shape at the start of the tournament.”

Meanwhile, other fans could not stop gushing over Raina’s adorable smile. People expressed how they are waiting to see Dhoni and Raina’s partnership on field.

