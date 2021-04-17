- Match 15 - 21 Apr, WedMatch Ended220/3(20.0) RR 11
CHE
KOL202/10(20.0) RR 11
Chennai beat Kolkata by 18 runs
- Match 14 - 21 Apr, WedMatch Ended120/10(19.4) RR 6.1
PUN
HYD121/1(19.4) RR 6.1
Hyderabad beat Punjab Kings by 9 wickets
- Match 16 - 22 Apr, ThuUp Next
RCB
RR
19:30 IST - Wankhede, Mumbai
- Match 17 - 23 Apr, FriUp Next
PBKS
MI
19:30 IST - Chennai
IPL 2021: CSK Pacer Deepak Chahar Dedicates His 4/13 to Fan Who Asked Him to 'Not Play' Against PBKS
The Chennai Super Kings pacer took four wickets in just 13 runs during the match against Punjab Kings on Friday, April 16
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: April 17, 2021, 11:23 AM IST
Deepak Chahar was the star of the show as Chennai Super Kings sailed to a six-wicket win over Punjab Kings for their first win of IPL 2021. Chahar wiped out PBKS top-order inside the first seven overs, finishing with excellent figures of 4/13. He accounted for opener Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran and Deepa Hooda during an unchanged spell.
Thanks to his opening blows, PBKS managed 106/8 in 20 overs at the Wankhede Stadium on Friday and CSK chased it down in 15.4 overs. Expectedly, Chahar was given player-of-the-match award.
IPL 2021 Full Coverage | IPL 2021 Schedule | IPL 2021 Points Tally
The 28-year-old pacer revealed that a message he received from one fan on social media wa on the back of his mind during Friday’s match. The fan had writtent to Chahar after CSK’s loss against Delhi Capitals, where the fast bowler had leaked 36 runs in his four overs without taking a single wicket.
“I was watching social media after reaching my room. A boy had texted me saying, ‘Bhai aap bohot acche bowler ho but ek request hai — agla match mat khelna’ (You are a good bowler but I request you to not play the next match),” Chahar said after the match.
He continued, “Expectations are very high and performing in every match is important. So, this is for that guy who messaged me. This performance would not have come if I was not playing. Don’t declare a player bad on the basis his one performance. Please support them.”
Also read: Deepak Chahar’s knuckle balls made the difference: KL Rahul
CSK skipper MS Dhoni also praised Chahar for his match-winning spell.
“Chahar is somebody who has developed as a death overs bowler too. If I’m looking to attack and there is movement I try to bowl him out because he gets more out of the pitch. As a bowling unit we have more resources. I was looking to attack, so bowled his four overs and it helps in becoming fit because to bowl 4 successive overs you need to be fit,” he said.
CSK will next play Rajasthan Royals on Monday, April 19.
Recent Matches
-
CHE vs KOL, Indian Premier League, 2021, Match 1521 Apr, 2021 Wankhede, MumbaiChennai beat Kolkata by 18 runs
-
PUN vs HYD, Indian Premier League, 2021, Match 1421 Apr, 2021 ChennaiHyderabad beat Punjab Kings by 9 wickets
-
MUM vs DEL, Indian Premier League, 2021, Match 1320 Apr, 2021 ChennaiDelhi beat Mumbai by 6 wickets
-
CHE vs RAJ, Indian Premier League, 2021, Match 1219 Apr, 2021 Wankhede, MumbaiChennai beat Rajasthan by 45 runs
-
PUN vs DEL, Indian Premier League, 2021, Match 1118 Apr, 2021 Wankhede, MumbaiDelhi beat Punjab Kings by 6 wickets
Upcoming Matches
-
RCB vs RR, IPL, 202122 Apr Thursday 19:30 IST Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
-
PBKS vs MI, IPL, 202123 Apr Friday 19:30 IST MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
-
RR vs KKR, IPL, 202124 Apr Saturday 19:30 IST Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
-
CSK vs RCB, IPL, 202125 Apr Sunday 15:30 IST Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
-
SRH vs DC, IPL, 202125 Apr Sunday 19:30 IST MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai