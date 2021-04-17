IPL 2021: CSK Pacer Deepak Chahar Dedicates His 4/13 to Fan Who Asked Him to 'Not Play' Against PBKS

Deepak Chahar was the star of the show as Chennai Super Kings sailed to a six-wicket win over Punjab Kings for their first win of IPL 2021. Chahar wiped out PBKS top-order inside the first seven overs, finishing with excellent figures of 4/13. He accounted for opener Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran and Deepa Hooda during an unchanged spell.

Thanks to his opening blows, PBKS managed 106/8 in 20 overs at the Wankhede Stadium on Friday and CSK chased it down in 15.4 overs. Expectedly, Chahar was given player-of-the-match award.

The 28-year-old pacer revealed that a message he received from one fan on social media wa on the back of his mind during Friday’s match. The fan had writtent to Chahar after CSK’s loss against Delhi Capitals, where the fast bowler had leaked 36 runs in his four overs without taking a single wicket.

“I was watching social media after reaching my room. A boy had texted me saying, ‘Bhai aap bohot acche bowler ho but ek request hai — agla match mat khelna’ (You are a good bowler but I request you to not play the next match),” Chahar said after the match.

He continued, “Expectations are very high and performing in every match is important. So, this is for that guy who messaged me. This performance would not have come if I was not playing. Don’t declare a player bad on the basis his one performance. Please support them.”

CSK skipper MS Dhoni also praised Chahar for his match-winning spell.

“Chahar is somebody who has developed as a death overs bowler too. If I’m looking to attack and there is movement I try to bowl him out because he gets more out of the pitch. As a bowling unit we have more resources. I was looking to attack, so bowled his four overs and it helps in becoming fit because to bowl 4 successive overs you need to be fit,” he said.

CSK will next play Rajasthan Royals on Monday, April 19.

