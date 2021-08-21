IPL 2021: CSK Share Suresh Raina’s Picture on Twitter, Fans Ask Him to Lose Weight

Former Indian cricketer Suresh Raina will be back in action in Chennai Super Kings colours when the second phase of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 kicks off in the UAE from September 19. The team has assembled and preparations are underway to keep up the momentum they achieved in the first phase in India. CSK shared a picture of Raina on Twitter after which some users advised him to focus on his fitness and lose weight.

One user wrote, “Hope he fits in good shape at the start of the tournament.”

Suresh Raina has been an amazing player in the IPL for the Chennai Super Kings. In 200 matches, he has scored 5491 runs at an average of 33.07 and with a strike rate of 136.89.

Raina has quit international cricket. In his international career, he played 18 Tests, 226 ODIs and 78 T20 Internationals for India. All the Indian cricketers that were available have flown to UAE. This includes CSK captain MS Dhoni, who was accompanied by Deepak Chahar, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Karn Sharma.

The three-time champions shrugged off their mediocre season in 2020 and looked rather dominating this year till the league was suspended due to the COVID-19 second wave in India. So far, they have bagged 10 points from seven matches with five wins.

Chennai Super Kings will hope to continue their excellent run when they begin their campaign against defending champions Mumbai Indians in Dubai on September 19.

