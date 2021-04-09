IPL 2021: CSK Skipper MS Dhoni and Physio Tommy Simsek try hands at Playing Bocce - WATCH

The 14th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is scheduled to begin from Friday, April 9. The eight franchises and their players are busy gearing up for the upcoming season in their respective bio-secure bubbles. The tournament will be played behind closed doors due to a re-surge in Covid-19 infections in the country. The franchises have taken to social media to keep their fan base updated and entertained with quirky posts.

In one such recent post shared by Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Instagram, the team revealed another sport which skipper MS Dhoni loves to play. Dhoni has taken a liking to partake in an adaption of an Italian game called Bocce. Also spelled as ‘Bocci’, it is an Italian bowling game which is related to British bowls and French petanque.

In the video, the legendary skipper can be seen playing the game with CSK physiotherapist Tommy Simsek. The southern franchise captioned the video post with a quirky which read, “Thala vs Tommy at a game of Bocce! Italian version of Goli!”

The video was well-received by fans as it grabbed more than 4.4 lakh views, and a slew of user comments. The clip starts with Dhoni and Simsek tossing/rolling balls on the field and having a good time. Further in the video, Simsek explains the rules of the games and says the Italians play this game where they throw steel balls. Then main ball is called a Jack and three or four other players throw their balls closer to Jack. Whoever is the closest gets a point. “If two of your balls are closer than your opposition then you get two points,” he adds.

However, in the video the duo can be seen using cricket balls to play the adapted version of Bocce. He also revealed that he is better than Dhoni, he remarked, “I always beat him. He is a very good cricketer, but I am much better at Bocce.”

Watch it here:

On the game front, CSK will face Delhi Capitals on Saturday, April 10, at the Wankhede Stadium, in Mumbai. Three time champions CSK had a forgetful season last year in the IPL. They finished sixth and even failed to qualify for the playoffs for the first time in the tournament’s history.

