IPL 2021: CSK Struggle to Find Josh Hazlewood's Replacement - Report

Once again, even before the start of IPL 2021, teams are feeling the heat due to Covid-19, due to which some important players have pulled out. One such player was CSK’s Josh Hazlewood, who cited bio-secure blue fatigue as the reason. And now the franchise is finding it difficult to get a replacement. As per a report in the Times of India, Australia pacer Billy Stanlake was approached, but the latter seems to have turned down the offer.

Another player who was approached by England’s Reece Topley. “Many of them have contracts with English county teams and the permissions aren’t forthcoming due to the rising number of Covid cases,” a source close to the developments told TOI. “We may have to go for a wildcard and may get one soon enough. But the problems do persist,” the source added.

In yet another scare for the Indian Premier League and Chennai Super Kings ahead of the 2021 season, a member of the franchise’s content team has tested positive for COVID-19. Times of India reported that the concerned person was not in contact with the players or support staff, which means the team’s training sessions ahead of the season are not impacted.

It must be noted that CSK had COVID-19 positive cases ahead of IPL 2020 too, with Deepak Chahar and Ruturaj Gaikwad testing positive.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India is currently in crisis management after Corona scare which saw one of the Delhi Capitals player–Axar Patel and ten ground staff at Wankhede testing positive for the Pandemic. Although it is understood that Indore and Hyderabad are on standby for hosting the opener, Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium in all likelihood will get the game as planned.The Times of India has quoted a senior BCCI official saying ‘its too late to shift the match.’

“It’s too late to move the matches from Mumbai now. The members of the organizing team have been in separate bubble. The players are in strict bubble. BCCI had Hyderabad as a back-up but it’s very difficult to move it in a week,” the official told the newspaper.