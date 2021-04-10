- Match 15 - 21 Apr, WedMatch Ended220/3(20.0) RR 11
IPL 2021: CSK vs DC - Rishabh Pant vs Dwayne Bravo & Other Key Battles To Watch Out For
The contest between Rishabh Pant and T20 specialist Dwayne Bravo in the middle overs could potentially decide the outcome of the match between Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings in Mumbai on Saturday.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: April 10, 2021, 9:01 AM IST
Three-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will clash with Delhi Capitals (DC) in Mumbai in Match 2 of the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). CSK had their worst season last year failing to make it to the playoffs whereas DC made it to the final of the league for the very first time in the tournament’s history. We look at some key battles which can decide the outcome of the match.
1. Rishabh Pant vs Dwayne Bravo
Rishabh Pant was not at his destructive best in IPL 2020 but has been in the form of his life in the last 4 months for India. He would be the X-factor for the Capitals in the middle order and look to provide the impetus in the middle overs. His contest with Dwayne Bravo could be crucial as the West Indian has a variety of tricks and slower deliveries in his repertoire and will test the swashbuckling batsman.
2. Shikhar Dhawan vs Deepak Chahar
Shikhar Dhawan’s remarkable transformation from anchor to accumulator was one of the biggest stories, in both, IPL 2019 and 2020. He has been the driving force at the top of the order for the Capitals in the last two seasons amassing heaps of runs at a very high strike rate. His battle with CSK’s new ball specialist will be a fascinating one. The right-arm fast medium bowler has a knack of picking wickets in the powerplay and is also difficult to get away. He can get the ball to move away from the left-hander or bring it back in getting lbw in play.
3. Suresh Raina vs R Ashwin
Suresh Raina will play the role of the playmaker for CSK in the middle order. He would want to provide the impetus in the middle overs for which he will need to take calculated risks against the likes of R Ashwin. The off-spinner is one of the most restrictive bowlers in IPL history and his natural delivery will take the ball away from the left-hander. Will Raina attack Ashwin? Will he adopt the sweep shot against the off-spinner?
