IPL 2021: CSK vs DC - Suresh Raina, Rishabh Pant & Other Players To Watch Out For

Three-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will clash with Delhi Capitals (DC) in Mumbai in Match 2 of the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). CSK had their worst season last year failing to make it to the playoffs whereas DC made it to the final of the league for the very first time in the tournament’s history. We look at 5 players who can potentially define the outcome of the match on Saturday.

IPL 2021 Full Coverage

1. Rishabh Pant

Rishabh Pant was not at his destructive best the previous season. Although he aggregated 343 runs in the competition he scored at a rate of barely 114 – very poor for a batsman of his calibre and the role he plays in the XI. Pant has been in the form of his life across formats for India in the last 4 to 5 months and will be raring to make a difference as DC captain this season. He has a strike rate of 152 in the IPL.

2. Shikhar Dhawan

Shikhar Dhawan’s remarkable transformation from anchor to accumulator was one of the biggest stories, in both, IPL 2019 and 2020. After an indifferent and cautious start in 2019 and 2020, Dhawan suddenly changed gears mid-way and unleashed his attacking game – annihilating the opposition attack. He turned from accumulator to aggressor and scored big runs consistently at a very high strike rate playing match-winning knocks for the Capitals. From a mere 132 runs at a rate of 122.22 in the first six matches, Dhawan hammered 486 runs in his last 11 matches last season at a strike rate of 152.35 in IPL 2020.

IPL 2021 Schedule

3. Steven Smith

Smith started IPL 2020 with two fine knocks but his form tapered thereafter. However the batting genius gave a prowess of his white-ball capabilities by smashing two successive 62-ball hundreds in the ODI series against India in Sydney. Smith is an innovative batsman in T20 cricket with the ability to play unorthodox but very effective shots in the format. He can manufacture shots and is impossible to stop once he gets his eye in. He will play the role of the playmaker for the Capitals at number 3.

4. Suresh Raina

Suresh Raina is the second-highest run-getter in IPL history only after King Kohli. He has an average of 33.34 and strike rate of 137.14 in the IPL. He is a dynamic top-order batsmen capable of scoring big runs at a very high strike rate. Raina got himself involved in a controversy last season by withdrawing from the season citing his inability to adhere to the quarantine protocols. He will look to make up big time in 2021.

IPL 2021 Points Tally

5. MS Dhoni

MSD was heavily criticised for his batting and captaincy last season. He failed to show initiative with the bat and had a strike rate of 116.27 for the season. It was also the first time CSK did not make it to the playoffs. Dhoni would want to make a statement this year and we may just see the return of the Mahi of old – destructive and ruthless. He was at his best in 2011, 2013 and 2015 striking above 150 per hundred deliveries. With more balance and stability in the middle order MSD may just showcase his A-game once again in the IPL

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here