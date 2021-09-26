IPL 2021, CSK vs KKR, Probable XI: Both Sides Likely to Go With Same Playing XIs

Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight riders clash in the 38th match of the Indian Premier League at Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi. With seven wins out of nine, MS Dhoni-led side sits second in the points table with fourteen points. Kolkata on the other hand recently sneaked into the top half of the table following back-to-back wins since the start of the IPL 2021 in the UAE. With four wins out of nine and eight points in the kitty they are currently at the fourth spot.

Both these team have been on a roll post IPL’s resumption, and would look to continue their winning streak when the two most impressive sides of the tournament’s second phase. would be desperate to outwit each other in their bid to register a hat-trick of victories.

Another common factor post the tournament’s resumption is that CSK and KKR have registered both their thumping wins against Royal Challengers Bangalore and defending champions Mumbai Indians. While CSK overpowe Rohit Sharma-less MI by 20 runs and they registered a seven-wicket victory over RCB. As for Kolkata Knight Riders, they tamed RCB and MI by nine and seven wickets respectively.

However, CSK would be wary of Varun Chakravarthy, who had tormented the them during last season in UAE. On the other hand, KKR will hope to continue playing in the aggressive fashion and win the title just like the 2014 edition when they notched nine victories in a row.

Probable XI

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Suresh Raina, MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Josh Hazlewood

Kolkata Knight Riders: Shubman Gill, Venkatesh Iyer, Rahul Tripathi, Nitish Rana, Eoin Morgan (capt), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Lockie Ferguson, Prasidh Krishna, Varun Chakravarthy

