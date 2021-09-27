IPL 2021, CSK VS KKR: Ravindra Jadeja Dedicates 'Player of the Match' Award to Daughter Nidhyana

A big credit for Chennai Super Kings 2-wicket victory in the thriller match against Kolkata Knight Riders at Abu Dhabi’s Sheikh Zayed Stadium on September 26 goes to its all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja. For his economical overs and later for the blistering knock with the bat, Jadeja was awarded the Player of the Match award. As NationalDaughter’s Day was observed on September 26, when asked about his award, the all-rounder said that he would dedicate it to his girl, Nidhyana. Every year, the fourth Sunday of September is celebrated as daughter’s day to acknowledge the love and lightthe daughters bring to the lives of people.

Sharing an image of himself with the ‘player of the match’ trophy, Jadeja wrote that it was for his daughter Nidhyana.

First, with the ball, Jadeja had given just 21 runs in his 4-overs and had also scalped a wicket. KKR had set a target of 172 runs for the Super Kings which was achievable considering the batting line-up of the franchise. CSK had full control of the match for a larger part of the innings but when a series of wickets fell, KKR got an opportunity to bring themselves back in the game. The situation come down to 25 needed off 10 balls, and CSK had merely 4 wickets in hand. MS Dhoni’s men were under great pressure, but Sir Jadeja had other plans.

In just 4 balls, the all-rounder once again turned the tables, putting his side in a comfortable spot. Jadeja had smothered KKR’s ace bowler Prasidh Krishna for two sixes and as many fours. His 8-ball 22 assault made victory for CSK seem an inch away. KKR fans got some hope when Sunil Narine removed Jadeja in the decisive final but Deepak Chahar ensured that his teammate’s toil did not go in vain.

Along with registering a hat-trick of wins in the second leg of IPL 2021, CSK reclaimed the pinnacle spot in the points tally.

