IPL 2021: CSK vs MI - 2nd Highest Run Chase But Kieron Pollard Saved the Day for Mumbai Indians

With the 2nd highest total up on the board, things looked all set for Chennai Super Kings when they faced Mumbai Indians on Saturday, 1st May at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi. This is how the social media handles ramped up the face-off that took place later in the day.

Mumbai Indians won the toss and decided to field, only to find themselves in a tight position as CSK’s Faf Du Plessis (50 off 28), Moeen Ali (58 off 36), and Ambati Rayadu (72* off 27), altogether went out and put up a mammoth 218/4, the second-highest run chase in the history of IPL. The fanfam was beyond words at the grand show as put up by the ace batsmen.

Why they Took so much time to give not out? pic.twitter.com/DFODgcqjgX — SiD SahiL7️⃣ (@sinnerboy69) May 1, 2021

MO has been a fantastic acquisition for #CSK this season. He has been exceptional — aιѕнwaryaвan ¦¦ ଐଶ୍ୱର୍ଯ୍ୟାବାନ୍ ¦¦ (@iamAiSwArCH) May 1, 2021

The fanfam was beyond upset when Faf du departed, they went all colloquial and haywire

Okay! Message clear! No more tweets! — Chennai Super Kings – Mask Pdu Whistle Pdu! (@ChennaiIPL) May 1, 2021

Mooditu konjam neram summa irru pic.twitter.com/P4XFaySDgP — kavinᴸᶦᶠᵗ (@kavin_vibes) May 1, 2021

The sensible partnerships won accolades and stole many hearts

I swear to god Rayudu had such mad aggression in his eyes tonight, he went all out beast mode on MI, even smashing the glass of the refrigerator. A superb innings at a time when the middle order was about to crash. He once again was the anchor, an aggressive one. — Aditya Singh Rawat (@Catslayer_999) May 1, 2021

A bahubhalic finish into the first innings. Need some top notch whistles for the second!#MIvCSK #WhistlePodu #Yellove pic.twitter.com/XCTYXoO5E9 — Chennai Super Kings – Mask Pdu Whistle Pdu! (@ChennaiIPL) May 1, 2021

The fate was sealed until MI decided to put up the “defending champions show”. Rohit Sharma’s ( 35 off 34), Quinton de Kock’s (38 off 28), and Kieron Pollard’s (87* off 34) made the chase a walk in the park, thus bagging the second-highest run chase in the history of IPL.

Good start. Let’s keep this momentum going — Aditya Joshi (@AJGunner_7) May 1, 2021

THREE BIG HITS from the Big Man in this over pic.twitter.com/mpD4KvsiAC — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) May 1, 2021

The fanfam were out there, showing full support by putting up the best tweet-meme show.

Bhai tu ruk jaa thore der zada tareef krta hai toh apna batsmen ❤️de chaat jaata hai pic.twitter.com/94cVhiJ5Kz — BRAWLER (@BRAWLER66) May 1, 2021

Can Polly do some Raydu or even better — Anupam (@The_A_n_u_p_a_m) May 1, 2021

MI’s Keiron Pollard proved ‘the lethal weapon’. He not only bagged a 50 in just 17 balls but also took his mipaltan for a victory to remember. Hardik Pandaya was all praises for Pollard on his social media handles and was also quoted saying “we are too pumped up, I wonder whether we’ll be able to sleep, we are exactly in the game now”. Pollard’s “never say never” attitude helped them in bagging the game against their arch-nemesis.

Polly, you’re one of a kind Inspirational, superstar, legend Proud of you brother @KieronPollard55 pic.twitter.com/sfpJgbKgn6 — hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) May 1, 2021

Even the winning Captain Rohit Sharma was quoted saying “One of the best T20 games that I have been a part of. Have never seen a chase like that”, he even took to his Instagram account to praise Pollard and his master-stroke.

The official social media handle of MI went all “Italiano“, here’s how

In the end, it was a match to remember, with 437 conceded on the grounds it was definitely a pitch for the batsmen. The after-the-game camaraderie went something like this

The table charts seem steady for now, with CSK leading and DC, RCB, MI following respectively.

With a doubleheader on Sunday, where SRH faces RR and PBKS faces DC, it’ll be interesting to see as the latter half will definitely try to pump up their spots by a notch.

