IPL 2021: CSK vs MI - 2nd Highest Run Chase But Kieron Pollard Saved the Day for Mumbai Indians
With the 2nd highest total up on the board, things looked all set for Chennai Super Kings when they faced Mumbai Indians on Saturday, 1st May at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi but it was a Kieron Pollard's show.
- Shaista Fatima
- Updated: May 2, 2021, 6:58 AM IST
With the 2nd highest total up on the board, things looked all set for Chennai Super Kings when they faced Mumbai Indians on Saturday, 1st May at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi. This is how the social media handles ramped up the face-off that took place later in the day.
Lion up #MIvCSK #WhistlePodu #Yellove pic.twitter.com/zOlSl3WbFn
— Chennai Super Kings – Mask Pdu Whistle Pdu! (@ChennaiIPL) May 1, 2021
#OneFamily #MumbaiIndians #MI #MIvCSK #IPL2021 @ImRo45 @msdhoni pic.twitter.com/eomDv8OhNo
— Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) May 1, 2021
Mumbai Indians won the toss and decided to field, only to find themselves in a tight position as CSK’s Faf Du Plessis (50 off 28), Moeen Ali (58 off 36), and Ambati Rayadu (72* off 27), altogether went out and put up a mammoth 218/4, the second-highest run chase in the history of IPL. The fanfam was beyond words at the grand show as put up by the ace batsmen.
it is!
Fafulous show to continue!
— Chennai Super Kings – Mask Pdu Whistle Pdu! (@ChennaiIPL) May 1, 2021
Why they Took so much time to give not out? pic.twitter.com/DFODgcqjgX
— SiD SahiL7️⃣ (@sinnerboy69) May 1, 2021
MO has been a fantastic acquisition for #CSK this season. He has been exceptional
— aιѕнwaryaвan ¦¦ ଐଶ୍ୱର୍ଯ୍ୟାବାନ୍ ¦¦ (@iamAiSwArCH) May 1, 2021
M Ali departs after playing his best knock of this #IPL 100+ runs partnership broken but we’ve got the platform to go past 220 from here. Well played both Faf & Ali !@msdhoni@ImRaina@ChennaiIPL#LetsCrackIt#IPL2021#CSK#Yellove#Whistlepoduhttps://t.co/yhtjQGwWew
— Tejas S Mishra (@tejasmishra1997) May 1, 2021
The fanfam was beyond upset when Faf du departed, they went all colloquial and haywire
faf du CONSISTENT! #MIvCSK #WhistlePodu #Yellove
— Chennai Super Kings – Mask Pdu Whistle Pdu! (@ChennaiIPL) May 1, 2021
Okay! Message clear! No more tweets!
— Chennai Super Kings – Mask Pdu Whistle Pdu! (@ChennaiIPL) May 1, 2021
Mooditu konjam neram summa irru pic.twitter.com/P4XFaySDgP
— kavinᴸᶦᶠᵗ (@kavin_vibes) May 1, 2021
— ~Faf Du Plessis Fanatic~ (@SanthosH_S13) May 1, 2021
nuvv rr admin pic.twitter.com/oYGSqfqYXs
— Agan (@NahomAgan) May 1, 2021
— Dirty mind (@Ram64625964) May 1, 2021
The sensible partnerships won accolades and stole many hearts
This combo kept all the FOMO away! #MIvCSK #WhistlePodu #Yellove pic.twitter.com/I6htDYiTab
— Chennai Super Kings – Mask Pdu Whistle Pdu! (@ChennaiIPL) May 1, 2021
The DUo‼️#MIvCSK #WhistlePodu #Yellove pic.twitter.com/hjLbLiKiDQ
— Chennai Super Kings – Mask Pdu Whistle Pdu! (@ChennaiIPL) May 1, 2021
I swear to god Rayudu had such mad aggression in his eyes tonight, he went all out beast mode on MI, even smashing the glass of the refrigerator.
A superb innings at a time when the middle order was about to crash. He once again was the anchor, an aggressive one.
— Aditya Singh Rawat (@Catslayer_999) May 1, 2021
A bahubhalic finish into the first innings. Need some top notch whistles for the second!#MIvCSK #WhistlePodu #Yellove pic.twitter.com/XCTYXoO5E9
— Chennai Super Kings – Mask Pdu Whistle Pdu! (@ChennaiIPL) May 1, 2021
The fate was sealed until MI decided to put up the “defending champions show”. Rohit Sharma’s ( 35 off 34), Quinton de Kock’s (38 off 28), and Kieron Pollard’s (87* off 34) made the chase a walk in the park, thus bagging the second-highest run chase in the history of IPL.
MI – 58/0 after 6️⃣ overs.#OneFamily #MumbaiIndians #MI #MIvCSK #IPL2021 @ImRo45 @QuinnyDeKock69 pic.twitter.com/w8wni3wsCc
— Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) May 1, 2021
Good start. Let’s keep this momentum going
— Aditya Joshi (@AJGunner_7) May 1, 2021
come on @mipaltan #OneFamily #MumbaiIndians #MI #MIvCSK #IPL2021 @ImRo45
@QuinnyDeKock69 pic.twitter.com/qtbkS4STsj
— KULDEEP RAJPUT (@Kuldeep_loser) May 1, 2021
THREE BIG HITS from the Big Man in this over pic.twitter.com/mpD4KvsiAC
— Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) May 1, 2021
The fanfam were out there, showing full support by putting up the best tweet-meme show.
Bhai tu ruk jaa thore der zada tareef krta hai toh apna batsmen ❤️de chaat jaata hai pic.twitter.com/94cVhiJ5Kz
— BRAWLER (@BRAWLER66) May 1, 2021
— x x (@SHRAVAN37610106) May 1, 2021
@KieronPollard55 ⚡⚡⚡ pic.twitter.com/ka7TgK99GW
— ᴘᴀᴡᴀɴᴋᴀʟʏᴀɴ.ᴘᴇʀᴀᴠᴀʟɪ (@AnupamaKalyan96) May 1, 2021
Can Polly do some Raydu or even better
— Anupam (@The_A_n_u_p_a_m) May 1, 2021
— ЄҲƇЄԼƧƖƠƦ™ (@Oye_its_Me__) May 1, 2021
MI’s Keiron Pollard proved ‘the lethal weapon’. He not only bagged a 50 in just 17 balls but also took his mipaltan for a victory to remember. Hardik Pandaya was all praises for Pollard on his social media handles and was also quoted saying “we are too pumped up, I wonder whether we’ll be able to sleep, we are exactly in the game now”. Pollard’s “never say never” attitude helped them in bagging the game against their arch-nemesis.
It’s the ‘s world and we are just living in it!
Take a bow, Polly! ♂️#OneFamily #MumbaiIndians #MI #MIvCSK #IPL2021 @KieronPollard55 pic.twitter.com/4NNJxsMbAM
— Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) May 1, 2021
Polly, you’re one of a kind Inspirational, superstar, legend Proud of you brother @KieronPollard55 pic.twitter.com/sfpJgbKgn6
— hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) May 1, 2021
Even the winning Captain Rohit Sharma was quoted saying “One of the best T20 games that I have been a part of. Have never seen a chase like that”, he even took to his Instagram account to praise Pollard and his master-stroke.
The official social media handle of MI went all “Italiano“, here’s how
In the end, it was a match to remember, with 437 conceded on the grounds it was definitely a pitch for the batsmen. The after-the-game camaraderie went something like this
The 2️⃣ most successful #IPL captains in 1⃣ frame! ️#OneFamily #MumbaiIndians #MI #MIvCSK #IPL2021 @ImRo45 @msdhoni pic.twitter.com/85KRshlSWl
— Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) May 1, 2021
The table charts seem steady for now, with CSK leading and DC, RCB, MI following respectively.
With a doubleheader on Sunday, where SRH faces RR and PBKS faces DC, it’ll be interesting to see as the latter half will definitely try to pump up their spots by a notch.
Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here
