IPL 2021, CSK vs MI: Watch MS Dhoni Loses Cool in the Middle after Confusion with Dwayne Bravo

Chennai Super Kings might have had a winning start to their UAE leg of IPL 2021 with a 20-run win over Mumbai Indians in Dubai on Sunday, but it was not all smoothing sailing for either the captain MS Dhoni or the team. CSK found themselves tottering at 7/3 and then 24/4 by the powerplay overs before Ruturaj Gaikwad and Dwayne Bravo stepped up. Dhoni was at his best you could say in terms of tactics and also got in a good review against MI opener Quinton de Kock, but the captain lost his cool in the middle, no less against veteran Dwayne Bravo.

The match was more or less wrapped with CSK looking clear favourite to win with MI needing 45 runs to win from 18 balls and Saurabh Tiwary, the only recognized batsman in the middle. In the 18h over Tiwary tried to be a bit cheeky and scooped a Deepak Chahar delivery behind the stumps, but failed to make a good connection and the ball ballooned up towards a short fine leg with Bravo running in from the deep and Dhoni running back from the circle.

But owing to miscommunication both went for the catch without calling and almost collided and in the process a simple catch was grassed. Dhoni got his hands to it, but it was Bravo’s catch to start with. After the drop, Bravo threw his arms indicating it was not his fault, while Dhoni went on to collect the ball and made himself very clear of what he thought of the situation. The miss did not cost CSK much as they cantered home and after the match all well well between the two CSK legends as the duo were seen exiting the field with hands around each other’s shoulders.

As for the match, After setting a fighting total of 156/6 in their allotted 20 overs thanks mainly to Ruturaj Gaikwad (88 not out), Chennai came back strongly as they restricted the Mumbai Indians to 136/8 in 20 overs.

Brief scores: Chennai Super Kings 156/6 in 20 overs (Ruturaj Gaikwad 88 not out, Ravindra Jadeja 26, Dwayne Bravo 23, Adam Milne 2/21, Jasprit Bumrah 2/33, Trent Boult 2/35) beat Mumbai Indians 136/8 in 20 overs (Saurabh Tiwary 50 not out; Bravo 3/25, Deepak Chahar 2/19) by 20 runs.

