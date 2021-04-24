- Match 18 - 24 Apr, SatMatch Ended133/9(20.0) RR 6.65
IPL 2021, CSK vs RCB Match Preview: Super Kings Aim to End Royal Challengers' Unbeaten Start
RCB has won all its four matches so far and sits on top of the standings. CSK, on the other hand, has hit back after losing its opener to claim three straight wins
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: April 24, 2021, 7:00 PM IST
One team is soaring high after starting the season on a losing note. The other is yet to be conquered. Expect fireworks in the blazing Mumbai sunshine come Sunday when MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings and Virat Kohli’s Royal Challengers clash for the first time this IPL.
Royal Challengers Bangalore
RCB has won all its four matches so far and sits on top of the standings. CSK, on the other hand, has hit back after losing its opener to claim three straight wins for the second spot in the points table. RCB, boosted by a 10-wicket hammering of Rajasthan Royals, will be keen to continue its winning streak. However, the task is easier said than done as CSK is riding high with three good results of its own.
Kohli and the highly-rated Devdutt Padikkal toyed with the Rajasthan Royals bowling the other day and will look to lay a strong foundation again for RCB against a varied CSK bowling attack.
RCB, which has more often not under-performed amid high expectations, has started well. And, Kohli will be aware of the importance of maintaining the intensity in a long league.
The RCB batting appears to be top heavy and reliant on the performances of Kohli, South African maestro AB de Villiers and Australian maverick Glenn Maxwell. Padikkal’s good form also augurs well for the team.
However, the RCB batting unit will front up to Deepak Chahar, who is known for his ability to strike early. It remains to be seen if the team has what it takes to bounce back in case there is lose of wickets early in the innings. The RCB bowling has done the job so far with Mohammed Siraj being impressive.
Chennai Super Kings
However, RCB will face a formidable CSK which bats deep and the importance of early wickets can’t be emphasised enough. Ruturaj Gaikwad emerged from three failures with an impressive knock against Kolkata Knight Riders and forms a strong opening partnership with Faf du Plessis.
A good start will help their cause and with an in-form Moeen Ali pencilled in at No.3 and Suresh Raina to follow, CSK has the firepower to strike late as well.
Skipper Dhoni is yet to hit his straps but coach Stephen Fleming believes he would get better with every outing. While Chahar has been in the thick of things at the start, spinners Ravindra Jadeja and Moeen Ali have also struck crucial blows.
Shardul Thakur has proved expensive at times but is a vital cog in the CSK bowling unit. Add to this the fact that the Wankhede stadium has seen mostly high-scoring games and the team that holds its nerves is likely to come up trumps on a track like this.
WHEN: 25th April, 3:30 PM IST
WHERE: Mumbai, India
TELECAST: Star Sports
LIVE STREAMING: Hotstar
CSK Team News
Why disturb a winning combination? CSK may be averse to making any change to their playing XI.
Possible Playing 11: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Moeen Ali, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Sam Curran, Shardul Thakur, Lungi Ngidi, Deepak Chahar
RCB Team News
Is there a scope to make a change when you have just won by 10 wickets? Kohli may not want to disturb his combination either.
Possible Playing XI: Virat Kohli (c), Devdutt Padikkal, Shahbaz Ahmed, Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers (wk), Washington Sundar, Kyle Jamieson, Kane Richardson, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal
Recent Head-to-Head: (Last 5 matches)
CSK lead the recent head to head 3-2.
CSK won by 8 wickets
RCB won by 37 runs
RCB won by 1 run
CSK won by 7 wickets
CSK won by 6 wickets
With PTI inputs
