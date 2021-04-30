- Match 25 - 29 Apr, ThuMatch Ended154/6(20.0) RR 7.7
IPL 2021: CSK vs SRH: Good Intent by SRH But In The End CSK Takes it All
SRH gave their best shot, but sometimes it just isn't sufficient, with David Warner's slow start, Manish Pandey's brilliant comeback And Kane Williamson's fireworks towards the fag end, they managed a 171/3 at the end of 20 overs which CSK knocked off with 10 balls remaining
- Shaista Fatima
- Updated: April 30, 2021, 9:25 AM IST
Good intent was shown by Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) when they went against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Wednesday, 28 April at Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi. While it was an easy win for CSK, the orange army won accolades for their undying efforts and great teamwork. Here’s how the fanfam responded
Suns around our world!
#CSKvSRH #WhistlePodu #Yellove
— Chennai Super Kings – Mask Pdu Whistle Pdu! (@ChennaiIPL) April 28, 2021
Honestly Speaking One of The Best Captain in Indian Cricket that I ever seen is @msdhoni..
He knows well How to take Out best From a player to make Him 24 carett Gold…
I think @Jagadeesan_200 should get a chance to Proove Him Like @Ruutu1331 …#Csk #WhistlePodu #Yellove
— Soumyadip Ghosh ❤️…. (@Im_Soumyaa) April 28, 2021
MADRAS IS MAGICAL pic.twitter.com/DKmC8Tlhks
— hurricane! (@iunlikerascals) April 28, 2021
It was a slow start for SRH as David Warner (57 off 55) took too much time to adjust but gave the team a much-needed steady start, Manish Pandey (61 off 46) made a brilliant comeback. A 100 run partnership kept SRH sailing.
|￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣|
⚡️ ⚡️
First player to score
50 fifties in the IPL
|＿___＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿|
\ (•◡•) /
\ /
—
| |
— SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) April 28, 2021
now
Double for these two
— SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) April 28, 2021
Wether we win or loose I always do support my #OrangeArmy #OrangeOrNothing it happens in game of cricket winning and loosing dnt worry #OrangeArmy we will rise back with wins just never loose hope we support u always dilse
— noor ul hassan (@JaanNoor) April 29, 2021
Kane Williamson (26* off 10) and Kedar Jadhav (12* off 4), were all fireworks as 44 runs were conceded towards the fag end and a decent 171/3 was put up on board, Twitterati had already set the stage on fire and put up a meme show.
Kane finds a boundary the very next ball #SRH – 138/3 (18)#CSKvSRH #OrangeOrNothing #OrangeArmy #IPL2021
— SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) April 28, 2021
1, 4, 6, 4, 4, 1
Up and running straight away #SRH – 158/3 (19)#CSKvSRH #OrangeOrNothing #OrangeArmy #IPL2021 pic.twitter.com/RFqSt4epIH
— SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) April 28, 2021
After keeping it tight for a large part of the game, #CSK concede 44 runs in the last 18 balls as #SRH get 171-3 from their 20 overs.
Stay tuned for the chase. #VIVOIPL #CSKvSRH
Stay tuned for the chase. https://t.co/dvbR7X1Kzc #VIVOIPL #CSKvSRH pic.twitter.com/I9xYLdYZQw
— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 28, 2021
CSK after seeing Jadhav six pic.twitter.com/kHhIARXFme
— rishi ✪ (@nameisrishi4) April 28, 2021
SRH to CSK: pic.twitter.com/A3feZ5o1XB
— Apurba Chatterjee (@ApurbaC27590296) April 28, 2021
Lord has spoken pic.twitter.com/ZXzHS2xR2y
— 〽️ (@aka_BrownMamba) April 28, 2021
Who is more loved in India? #CSKvSRH #IPL2021
— shaazz (@Its_shaazz) April 28, 2021
CSK achieved the given target with 9 balls remaining, Ruturaj Gaikwad (75 off 44) who was also the man of the match, and Faf du Plessis (56 off 38) were the showstoppers for their lot.
View this post on Instagram
Ruled the gRoUnd like a King!
#CSKvSRH #WhistlePodu #Yellove pic.twitter.com/hfDqtnkpXo
— Chennai Super Kings – Mask Pdu Whistle Pdu! (@ChennaiIPL) April 28, 2021
Another innings of class from Du Plessis #CSKvSRH #WhistlePodu #Yellove pic.twitter.com/LzBUDllNFO
— Chennai Super Kings – Mask Pdu Whistle Pdu! (@ChennaiIPL) April 28, 2021
2nd 100+ Runs Opening Partnership in IPL 2021 : FAF and Ruturaj #WhistlePodu | #IPL2021 |
— Mohammed Aziz (@iaziz07) April 29, 2021
The way @ChennaiIPL management backed him
— CSK LOYAL FC™ – Mask Pdu! (@CSK_Zealots) April 29, 2021
That Feeling when Any CSk player get Orange cap >>>>>>>>#CSKvSRH #WhistlePodu #Yellove
— Mukul Hinoniya ✨ (@iMukulhinoniya) April 28, 2021
While the NO.1 position is now dribbling between RCB and CSK, the latter hopped up again with an easy 5th win in a row, the stakes are now all the more pumped up, and they will be gearing on intensely henceforth.
5th Consecutive win & we are back in top of the table #CSKvSRH #WhistlePodu
— S Raj (@IamSujeetRaj) April 28, 2021
The Twitterati was all love and praises for their team yellow and captain cool, hilarious memes were what followed the emotions and hopes.
Pic Of The Day : #Thala #Dhoni ❤#CaptaiCool @MSDhoni • #IPL2021 • #WhistlePodu #CSKvSRH
— #TeamRakul (@TeamRakul10) April 28, 2021
dhoni !! #CSK #WhistlePodu #CSKvSRH
— Mohammed Aziz (@iaziz07) April 28, 2021
More laughs. MI next. Follow @Chips_N_Clips
— ChipsNClips (@Chips_N_Clips) April 29, 2021
Best opener Jodi in this IPL 2021…
— Shape_Up24 Fitness & Exercises (@shape_up24) April 29, 2021
Team Effort
— ᴹˢᴰ ᵂᵉᵃʳ ᴬ ᴹᵃˢᵏ (@itz_PumA_57) April 29, 2021
— A.R.Jagirdar (@Amaregouda33) April 29, 2021
@SunRisers pic.twitter.com/DmiMkClE4n
— 7 STAR (@7STARARUN1) April 29, 2021
— Abhishek kumar(vinayak) (@vobiharkaladka) April 29, 2021
In the end, it was good intent and quality cricket that won the hearts, overall a good show from both ends, to quote Rashid Khan “always take positives from both ends”
.@rashidkhan_19's thoughts after the match last night.#CSKvSRH #OrangeOrNothing #OrangeArmy #IPL2021
— SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) April 29, 2021
Runs runs and a lot of runs here!#WhistlePodu #Yellove
— Chennai Super Kings – Mask Pdu Whistle Pdu! (@ChennaiIPL) April 29, 2021
#VIVOIPL #CSKvSRH
— Mohammed Aziz (@iaziz07) April 28, 2021
#CSKvSRH #OrangeOrNothing #OrangeArmy #IPL2021
— SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) April 29, 2021
A n-ice Kattipudi vaithiyam with Thala! #CSKvSRH #WhistlePodu #Yellove
— Chennai Super Kings – Mask Pdu Whistle Pdu! (@ChennaiIPL) April 29, 2021
While CSK has almost made it to the playoffs, they are next up against the defending champions Mumbai Indians who are trying their best to stay in the league, whereas SRH still has a good 8 games in hand thus a fair chance to prove their mettle and climb up from the last spot.
Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here
