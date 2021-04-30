T20 CARNIVAL

IPL 2021: CSK vs SRH: Good Intent by SRH But In The End CSK Takes it All

IPL 2021: CSK vs SRH: Good Intent by SRH But In The End CSK Takes it All

SRH gave their best shot, but sometimes it just isn't sufficient, with David Warner's slow start, Manish Pandey's brilliant comeback And Kane Williamson's fireworks towards the fag end, they managed a 171/3 at the end of 20 overs which CSK knocked off with 10 balls remaining

Good intent was shown by Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) when they went against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Wednesday, 28 April at Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi. While it was an easy win for CSK, the orange army won accolades for their undying efforts and great teamwork. Here’s how the fanfam responded

It was a slow start for SRH as David Warner (57 off 55) took too much time to adjust but gave the team a much-needed steady start, Manish Pandey (61 off 46) made a brilliant comeback. A 100 run partnership kept SRH sailing.

Kane Williamson (26* off 10) and Kedar Jadhav (12* off 4), were all fireworks as 44 runs were conceded towards the fag end and a decent 171/3 was put up on board, Twitterati had already set the stage on fire and put up a meme show.

CSK achieved the given target with 9 balls remaining, Ruturaj Gaikwad (75 off 44) who was also the man of the match, and Faf du Plessis (56 off 38) were the showstoppers for their lot.

While the NO.1 position is now dribbling between RCB and CSK,  the latter hopped up again with an easy 5th win in a row, the stakes are now all the more pumped up, and they will be gearing on intensely henceforth.

The Twitterati was all love and praises for their team yellow and captain cool, hilarious memes were what followed the emotions and hopes.

In the end, it was good intent and quality cricket that won the hearts, overall a good show from both ends, to quote Rashid Khan “always take positives from both ends”

While CSK has almost made it to the playoffs, they are next up against the defending champions Mumbai Indians who are trying their best to stay in the league, whereas SRH still has a good 8 games in hand thus a fair chance to prove their mettle and climb up from the last spot.

