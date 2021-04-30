IPL 2021: CSK vs SRH: Good Intent by SRH But In The End CSK Takes it All

Good intent was shown by Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) when they went against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Wednesday, 28 April at Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi. While it was an easy win for CSK, the orange army won accolades for their undying efforts and great teamwork. Here’s how the fanfam responded

Honestly Speaking One of The Best Captain in Indian Cricket that I ever seen is @msdhoni.. He knows well How to take Out best From a player to make Him 24 carett Gold… I think @Jagadeesan_200 should get a chance to Proove Him Like @Ruutu1331 …#Csk #WhistlePodu #Yellove pic.twitter.com/6a4Jr4suQX — Soumyadip Ghosh ❤️…. (@Im_Soumyaa) April 28, 2021

It was a slow start for SRH as David Warner (57 off 55) took too much time to adjust but gave the team a much-needed steady start, Manish Pandey (61 off 46) made a brilliant comeback. A 100 run partnership kept SRH sailing.

|￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣| ⚡️ ⚡️ First player to score 50 fifties in the IPL |＿___＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿| \ (•◡•) / \ / — | | — SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) April 28, 2021

now Double for these two https://t.co/mf0JTFP32Y — SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) April 28, 2021

Wether we win or loose I always do support my #OrangeArmy #OrangeOrNothing it happens in game of cricket winning and loosing dnt worry #OrangeArmy we will rise back with wins just never loose hope we support u always dilse — noor ul hassan (@JaanNoor) April 29, 2021

Kane Williamson (26* off 10) and Kedar Jadhav (12* off 4), were all fireworks as 44 runs were conceded towards the fag end and a decent 171/3 was put up on board, Twitterati had already set the stage on fire and put up a meme show.

After keeping it tight for a large part of the game, #CSK concede 44 runs in the last 18 balls as #SRH get 171-3 from their 20 overs. Stay tuned for the chase. https://t.co/dvbR7X1Kzc #VIVOIPL #CSKvSRH pic.twitter.com/I9xYLdYZQw — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 28, 2021

CSK after seeing Jadhav six pic.twitter.com/kHhIARXFme — rishi ✪ (@nameisrishi4) April 28, 2021

CSK achieved the given target with 9 balls remaining, Ruturaj Gaikwad (75 off 44) who was also the man of the match, and Faf du Plessis (56 off 38) were the showstoppers for their lot.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chennai Super Kings (@chennaiipl)

2nd 100+ Runs Opening Partnership in IPL 2021 : FAF and Ruturaj #WhistlePodu | #IPL2021 | pic.twitter.com/8P8q2aU7Og — Mohammed Aziz (@iaziz07) April 29, 2021

https://t.co/oh43Od6DJp The way @ChennaiIPL management backed him — CSK LOYAL FC™ – Mask Pdu! (@CSK_Zealots) April 29, 2021

While the NO.1 position is now dribbling between RCB and CSK, the latter hopped up again with an easy 5th win in a row, the stakes are now all the more pumped up, and they will be gearing on intensely henceforth.

5th Consecutive win & we are back in top of the table #CSKvSRH #WhistlePodu pic.twitter.com/XOZeNjxNRD — S Raj (@IamSujeetRaj) April 28, 2021

The Twitterati was all love and praises for their team yellow and captain cool, hilarious memes were what followed the emotions and hopes.

Best opener Jodi in this IPL 2021… pic.twitter.com/IjF6gyYIHP — Shape_Up24 Fitness & Exercises (@shape_up24) April 29, 2021

Team Effort pic.twitter.com/YvakVhda0s — ᴹˢᴰ ᵂᵉᵃʳ ᴬ ᴹᵃˢᵏ (@itz_PumA_57) April 29, 2021

In the end, it was good intent and quality cricket that won the hearts, overall a good show from both ends, to quote Rashid Khan “always take positives from both ends”

Runs runs and a lot of runs here!#WhistlePodu #Yellove pic.twitter.com/stI2AqrPvB — Chennai Super Kings – Mask Pdu Whistle Pdu! (@ChennaiIPL) April 29, 2021

While CSK has almost made it to the playoffs, they are next up against the defending champions Mumbai Indians who are trying their best to stay in the league, whereas SRH still has a good 8 games in hand thus a fair chance to prove their mettle and climb up from the last spot.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here