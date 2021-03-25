- Match 16 - 22 Apr, ThuMatch Ended177/9(20.0) RR 8.85
RAJ
BLR181/0(20.0) RR 8.85
Bangalore beat Rajasthan by 10 wickets
- Match 15 - 21 Apr, WedMatch Ended220/3(20.0) RR 11
CHE
KOL202/10(20.0) RR 11
Chennai beat Kolkata by 18 runs
- Match 17 - 23 Apr, FriUp Next
PBKS
MI
19:30 IST - Chennai
- Match 18 - 24 Apr, SatUp Next
RR
KKR
19:30 IST - Wankhede, Mumbai
IPL 2021: MS Dhoni Unveils CSK's 'Tribute to Indian Armed Forces' Jersey; See Pics
Chennai Super kings have launched their brand new jersey ahead of the IPL 2021 which is due to begin on April 9 in Mumbai.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: March 25, 2021, 9:59 AM IST
Chennai Super Kings have launched their brand new jersey ahead of the IPL 2021 which is due to begin on April 9 in Mumbai. In the history of the IPL, this is the first time CSK has made some changes to their jersey. They have added a couple of camouflage straps on the shoulders. This comes as a mark of tribute to country’s armed forces.
India vs England Full Coverage
The captain himself is an honorary Lieutenant Colonel in the Army and trained with parachute regiment. Here is the video of the launch:
Thala Dharisanam! #WearOnWhistleOn with the all new #Yellove! #WhistlePodu
– https://t.co/qS3ZqqhgGe pic.twitter.com/Gpyu27aZfL
— Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) March 24, 2021
IPL franchise Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will be headingto Mumbai from Chennai ahead of the start of the new season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The yellow brigade will now be training inMumbai from March 26, as per the decision taken byfranchise’s CEO Kasi Vishwanath. In the IPL 2021 season, MS Dhoni’s side will be playing five of their matches in Mumbai.
Sam Billings Sprains Collar Bone Joint While Fielding in First ODI
Owing to the Covid-19 restrictions, none of the teams will be having home advantage this year. CSK players are already training in Chennai and they will be joined by the rest of the side in Mumbai. Seasoned campaigner Suresh Raina will be joining his teammates in Mumbai. The left-hander had gone back home from UAE ahead of the start of IPL 2020 and skipped the entire season last year owing to personal reasons.
“We will definitely shift now. We are scheduled to leave for Mumbai by March 26,” CSK CEO Kasi Vishwanathan was as quoted by Inside Sport.
The southern side will be staying at Hotel Trident in Mumbai and will be undergoing training at the Wankhede Stadium. Upon joining the side, Raina will be undergoing a seven-day mandatory quarantine in Mumbai. On the other hand, West Indies all-rounder Dwayne Bravo is already in Mumbai for CSK’s training camp and is completing his quarantine period before joining his team.
Recent Matches
-
RAJ vs BLR, Indian Premier League, 2021, Match 1622 Apr, 2021 Wankhede, MumbaiBangalore beat Rajasthan by 10 wickets
-
CHE vs KOL, Indian Premier League, 2021, Match 1521 Apr, 2021 Wankhede, MumbaiChennai beat Kolkata by 18 runs
-
PUN vs HYD, Indian Premier League, 2021, Match 1421 Apr, 2021 ChennaiHyderabad beat Punjab Kings by 9 wickets
-
MUM vs DEL, Indian Premier League, 2021, Match 1320 Apr, 2021 ChennaiDelhi beat Mumbai by 6 wickets
-
CHE vs RAJ, Indian Premier League, 2021, Match 1219 Apr, 2021 Wankhede, MumbaiChennai beat Rajasthan by 45 runs
All Recent Matches
Upcoming Matches
-
PBKS vs MI, IPL, 202123 Apr Friday 19:30 IST MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
-
RR vs KKR, IPL, 202124 Apr Saturday 19:30 IST Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
-
CSK vs RCB, IPL, 202125 Apr Sunday 15:30 IST Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
-
SRH vs DC, IPL, 202125 Apr Sunday 19:30 IST MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
-
PBKS vs KKR, IPL, 202126 Apr Monday 19:30 IST Narendra Modi Stadium, Motera, Ahmedabad Complete Schedule