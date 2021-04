IPL 2021: CSK's Hazlewood Opts of Tournament, Third Australian After Marsh & Philippe to do so Just days before the start of IPL 2021, Chennai Super Kings have received a huge blog as the in-form bowler Josh Hazlewood has decided to pull out of the tournament. The Aussie decided to keep himself fresh for the Ashes and then the T20 World Cup later this year, and wanted to spend time with his family instead.

“It’s been a long 10 months in bubbles and quarantine at different times, so I decided to have a rest from cricket and spend some time at home and in Australia in the next two months,” Hazlewood told cricket.com.au.

“We’ve got a big winter ahead too. The West Indies is going to be a long tour, with Bangladesh (T20 tour) potentially thrown on the end of that.

“Then potentially the T20 World Cup leading into the Ashes, so it’s a big 12 months, as it always is with Australia, and I want to give myself the best chance to be mentally and physically ready for that. That’s the decision I’ve made, and it sits pretty well with me,” Hazlewood added.

Hazlewood is the third Aussie after Josh Philippe and Mitchell Marsh to opt out of the IPL. Also this might be a chance for the bowler to get back in rhythm for the domestic competitions.

“I haven’t been bowling a great deal with plans to play T20 cricket until after this game and also the weather wrecked my chances – I probably missed five sessions outdoors,” Hazlewood said.

“The workloads are a bit too low … to play (both) Wollongong and the Shield final if we make it – hopefully I can use the next two weeks to build up and if we’re in the Shield final I can play that.”