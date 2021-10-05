IPL 2021: CSK’s Ruturaj Gaikwad Joins 100-Club in This Edition, Check Other Batters on the List

The 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2021) is nearing its business end and the on-field action is getting heating up by the day. With the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Delhi Capitals (DC) having booked their spots in the playoffs, four teams – Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Rajasthan Royals (RR), defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) and Punjab Kings are vying for the remaining two spots.

And with the traffic of teams battling for the final spot, cricketers across franchises are also making sure to pull off individual records. In the ongoing IPL season, four batters have scripted history after registering centuries. We take a look at the fab-four who managed to score 100 in both phases of the IPL 2021.

Ruturaj Gaikwad - Chennai Super Kings: CSK opener Ruturaj Gaikwad became the newest batter to join the elite list of players to have scored 100. The 24-year-old hit the first hundred, of the UAE leg of IPL 2021 and his maiden T20 century came against Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Abu Dhabi on Sunday. Gaikwad’s unbeaten 101 blitzkrieg came in just 60 deliveries and his innings was peppered with nine boundaries and five huge sixes. However, despite his effort, CSK lost the match by seven wickets with 15 balls remaining.

Devdutt Padikkal – Royal Challengers Bangalore: After becoming the only player in IPL history to score three 50s in his first four games last season, RCB opener Devdutt Padikkal smashed his maiden IPL hundred in the India leg of the IPL 2021 against RR in Mumbai. He took the attack to the opposition with a is 52-ball-101 (not out) and an unbeaten 100-run opening stand with skipper Virat Kohli to chase the 178-run target by the 17th over.

Sanju Samson - Rajasthan Royals: The inaugural IPL champions new captain, Sanju Samson slammed the maiden century of IPL 2021 against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Mumbai. The wicketkeeper-batter-captain reached the mark in just 54 balls (his third overall), which included five maximums and 12 boundaries. He went on to score 119-runs off 63 balls in that match, adding two more sixes and in doing so he became the first player to register an IPL century on his captaincy debut. However, he failed to take his side across the line as PBKS won the match by just four runs.

Jos Buttler - Rajasthan Royals: After a series of poor performances, the English batter smashed his maiden T20 hundred against the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi, in the India leg of IPL 2021. Following his captain’s knock, Buttler smashed 11 fours and eight sixes in his 64-ball 124 which helped RR post 220/3. Sanju Samson’s team eventually won the match by 55-runs.

