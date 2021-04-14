IPL 2021-'Daddy' Virat Kohli Opens Up on 'Life Changing' Experience of Parenting

King Kohli, who has remained a heartthrob among Indian fans thanks to his consistent string of performances over the years, recently turned father. Finally after a few months, he has opened up on his new responsibilities in a chat with Danish Sait of Royal Challengers Bangalore. He became a father on January 11. “Things change quite drastically. I mean, everything that you have been used to, routines etc everything changes. You literally have to, totally be aligned and aware of taking care of another life that is totally dependent on the mother primarily but also dependent on the father. Both parents taking care of the child together is a different environment altogether and something that both (Anushka Sharma) of us have enjoyed thoroughly.”

“It’s been life-changing. It’s been a connection that has been different from anything else that we both have experienced before just to see your child smile at you is something you can’t put in words. I can’t express how it feels from within. It’s just been such a blessed and amazing period,” Virat added.

The interview was conducted prior to RCB’s IPL opener against Mumbai Indians which RCB won.A record five-wicket haul from Harshal Patel and an incredible knock from AB de Villiers helped Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Mumbai Indians in a thrilling IPL 2021 opener at MA Chidambaram stadium in Chennai.

After Harshal Patel’s five-wicket haul (5/27) helped Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) restrict Mumbai Indians (MI) to 159/9, AB de Villiers made 48 off 27 in tough batting conditions to see them home.

