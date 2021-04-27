IPL 2021: Dale Steyn in Tears After KKR Pacer Shivam Mavi Hails Him as 'Idol'

South African pacer and former Punjab Kings, Royal Challengers Bangalore star Dale Steyn was in tears after the young talent from Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) Shivam Mavi said that he looks up to him for inspiration and idolizes him.

Dale Steyn’s commented on this after Mavi played a good game and played an eminent role in KKR’s 5-wicket win against PBKS in the match held at Narendra Modi Stadium on Monday.

In an interview with ESPNCricinfo, when Steyn was told that Mavi admires him and takes him as an ‘Idol’ and also wishes to bowl splendid outswingers like him, the legendary pacer said he feels extremely ‘amazing’. Having said that, Steyn was in tears.

“It’s amazing to be honest, almost brought tears to my eye. I never ever played this game expecting to have an impact on people at the opposite ends of the world,” Steyn said.

“I hope that he can just push on, these kinds of performances will get him into teams that he wants to play for like India and maybe play a bigger role for KKR. I’d love to get in touch with him at some point,” he said.

Steyn after watching Mavi’s performance in the match against PBKS where he dismissed Chris Gayle said that he would love to get in touch with the young seamer and help him build his game better.

Earlier, Shivam Mavi has expressed how impressed he is with Dale Steyn’s bowling and that he idolizes him.

“Ever since I began playing the sport, I used to follow Dale Steyn very closely. I used to bowl outswingers at the start and that’s why followed Steyn on how to bowl them. I follow what Bumrah and Bhuvi are doing but Steyn has also remained my idol,” Mavi had said.

Shivam Mavi in the game against PBKS gave in 13 runs and took 1 wicket. KKR restricted PBKS at 123 and chased down the target score by 17th over with 5 wickets in hand.

