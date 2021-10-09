IPL 2021: Dale Steyn, Sunil Gavaskar Criticise RCB's Decision to Send AB de Villiers at No. 6

With Royal Challengers Bangalore all set to compete in the playoffs, their batting order has become a cause of concern for some experts. After the loss against Williamson-led Sunrisers Hyderabad in their penultimate game of the group stage, former India captain Sunil Gavaskar and former South Africa and RCB speedster Dale Steyn have expressed their discomfort with AB de Villiers’ batting position. The Virat Kohli-led side, on Wednesday, could not chase the 141 runs total put up by the SRH, and lost the game by 4 runs with AB de Villiers still on the crease.

Cricket legends Gavaskar and Steyn believe the team left too much in the end for AB to do, who was sent to bat at number 6 in the match. Australia all-rounder Daniel Christian was promoted to number 3 and wicket-keeper batter KS Bharat was sent at 4, both of whom failed to make an impact in the game.

“Personally, I just think that’s criminal. You look at this leg, not many of the death overs have gone for big runs. So expecting AB to go out there and create those kind of miracles is a tall ask,” Steyn stated on Star Sports.

Stressing on the nature of the wickets in the death overs and the need to give AB more balls at the start, Steyn added, “the wickets haven’t been that helpful. He is one of the best in the world, let him bat. I know they have qualified but the man has to bat. He can’t be facing just 13 balls, that is just criminal.”

Former India opener Sunil Gavaskar too thought it was a bad decision to send Bharat ahead of AB. “With the greatest respect, he (Bharat) is a promising young cricketer, this is his first time on the big stage. So far it has worked but like I said earlier on in the show as well, how can you have AB de Villiers batting at No.6,” Gavaskar said.

RCB did make the change in their last game by sending AB at 4 versus the Rishabh Pant-led Delhi Capitals. Bharat however, was sent at 3, who scored a 52-balls 78 including a last-ball six to help his team chase down 164.

RCB will play the Eoin Morgan-led Kolkata Knight Riders in the eliminator on Monday, October 11. The game will commence at 7:30 pm.

