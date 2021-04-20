IPL 2021: Dan Christian Takes a Stunner to Dismiss Shubman Gill During RCB vs KKR Clash

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) were up against their arch-rivals Kolkata Knight Riders on Sunday at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. While there were many stunning and entertaining moments throughout the game, one that stood out from the lot was Dan Christian flying on the ground to complete the catch of KKR opening batsman Shubman Gill.

Kolkata Knight Riders had to chase a target of 205, posted by RCB o, to register their second win in IPL 2021. The Knight Riders got off to a blistering start as Shubman Gill started hammering the ball all over the park from the very first over.

The second over by RCB’s Kyle Jamieson saw Shubman smash a four and two sixes in the first four deliveries. On the fifth ball by Jamieson, Gill used his bottom hand and smashed the full-length delivery towards mid-on. However, there was no proper connection between the bat and the ball. Thus, it gave an opportunity to Dan Christian, who came as a sub for Glenn Maxwell, to take a stunner.

The all-rounder flew through the ground to complete the catch and give the first breakthrough to the Bengaluru outfit. It brought an end to Gill’s marvelous knock of 21 off 9 balls at a strike rate of 233.33.

Coming to the clash between RCB and KKR, Glenn Maxwell and AB de Villiers propelled RCB to a good total of 204 runs as they smashed 78 off 49 and 76 off 34 respectively. For KKR, Varun Chakravarthy emerged as the highest wicket-taker with two scalps.

Chasing 205, the Knight Riders were never out of the chase as all the batters played some quickfire innings. However, no player could stay on the field for a long time to play a big knock. This resulted in KKR losing the match by 38 runs.

