IPL 2021: David Warner Asks the Fans, 'How's the New Look'

Covid-19 has impacted lives of billions around the world, and sport has been affected by it too. With IPL 2021 around the corner, the organisers face a huge challenge to keep the tournament Covid free. But SRH skipper David Warner seems to be doing his bit here. Sharing a picture on social media, Warner asked “how’s the new look?”.

In the picture he is seen wearing a floppy hat, a pair of sunglasses and a mask as well.

Meanwhile, rhe Maharashtra government on Monday cleared the decks for the IPL to take place in the COVID-ravaged Mumbai, allowing teams to practice after 8pm and travel to their respective hotels during the night curfew that has been imposed to contain the pandemic. Due to the massive surge of COVID-19 cases in Mumbai and Maharashtra, the state government on Sunday announced “Break the Chain”, under which section 144 and night-curfew from 8pm to 7am on weekdays has been imposed on entire Maharashtra, including Mumbai. The guidelines are to be implemented from this evening. However, the state government has allowed the IPL teams to practice beyond 8pm, provided there is “strict adherence to bio-bubble”. The event starts in Chennai on April 9.

”Considering the match-timings, teams practicing at the CCI and MCA are scheduled to practice in 2 sessions — from 4pm to 6.30pm and 7.30pm to 10pm,” wrote Srirang Gholap, Under Secretary of the Disaster Management, Relief and Rehabilitation department, in a letter issued to the BCCI. Mumbai is scheduled to host 10 matches of the IPL at the Wankhede Stadium and nine of them are scheduled to start at 7.30pm. The first game at the Wankhede is due on April 10 between Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals.

