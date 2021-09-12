IPL 2021: David Warner Can't Wait to 'Hit the Ground Running', Works on Fitness Inside Hotel Room

With phase two of IPL 2021 just a week away, most teams have flown their players in so that they can undergo a mandatory six-day hard quarantine as per IPL protocols, and be eligible for selection when the tournament resumes. Former Sunrisers Hyderabad captain, David Warner joined the SRH camp on Friday, September 10 and is undergoing the mandatory period.

The aggressive Australian opening batsman took to Instagram to share a video of him inside his hotel room, gearing up for the upcoming season.In the video, Warner can be seen doing shadow practice with the bat and working on his foot movements.

Along with the video, Warner wrote, “Have to keep the feet moving, adapt to conditions and take in the non-existing fresh air. This is all about trying to tick the legs and body over so I am able to hit the ground running when out of quarantine.

The 34-year-old has been missing in action ever since he was infamously dropped from the SRH side just after being sacked as the captain following a dismal start to the season. Since then, the left-handed batsman hasn’t featured in any form of cricket.

The Southpaw had also shared another post showing his fitness equipment inside his hotel room at the Hyatt Regency Dubai Creek Heights - the Sunrisers Hyderabad team hotel.

Sunrisers Hyderabad, who are one of the most consistent teams in the history of IPL are currently reeling at the bottom of the IPL 2021 points table, having won just one out of six matches they have played. Their dismal form also forced them to change their captain almost at midway through the season.

They also dropped their highest run scorer David Warner after the Australian looked like a pale shadow of himself, scoring 193 runs in 6 matches at a strike rate of 110.28.

The Hyderabad-based team resume their IPL 2021 season by taking on table toppers Delhi Capitals on September 22, 2021. The Orange army under the leadership of Kane Williamson need to win all of their remaining matches to stand a chance to qualify for the playoffs.

