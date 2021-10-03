IPL 2021: David Warner, Former Captain, Cheers for Sunrisers Hyderabad From the Stands

Just a few months back, David Warner was the captain of Sunrisers Hyderabad. Now he is in the stands, cheering for the side with a flag in his hands. The former captain was seen enjoying his time along with team colleague Virat Singh and other support staff. This was the first time Warner was seen within the stadium premises since he lost his place in the side. Many former greats felt that he was handed a raw deal and made a scapegoat for team’s poor run. SRH are languishing at the bottom of the table and their hopes of making into the play off is all but over.

Meanwhile this is what he had posted couple of days ago. “It’s not about who is real to your face, It`s about who stays real behind your back." His post quickly went viral with many saying he was made the scapegoat. “Unfortunately, won’t be again but keep supporting please," Warner had said in reply to a comment in which a fan asked if he present in the stadium during the game against Rajasthan Royals earlier this week. “David Warner just is Sunrisers Hyderabad, so it’s disheartening to see his love affair with the franchise unravelling like this. “He has scored so many runs for them over the years, captained them to the title, and has been at the heart and soul of everything that they do," KP wrote in his blog of Betway Insider.

