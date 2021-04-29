IPL 2021: David Warner Hails AB de Villiers as his 'Idol' for Completing 5000 Runs in IPL

The veteran wicketkeeper-batsman AB de Villiers again showed his class with the willow and bailed out his IPL franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) from a crunch situation. AB lived up to his reputation in the match against Delhi Capitals as he played a spectacular knock of 75 runs off 42 balls to propel RCB to an above-par total of 171 runs.

With a stunning knock, the former South African captain also achieved a personal milestone as he became only the second overseas player after David Warner to complete 5000 runs in the Indian Premier League (IPL). AB reached the stunning number of 5000 in just 161 IPL innings. Recognizing the brilliant feat achieved by the batting maestro, the official Twitter handle of IPL congratulated AB with a special post.

The tweet caught the attention of Sunrisers Hyderabad captain David Warner too and he lavished praises on AB by hailing him as a legend. Warner also labeled the South African great as his idol.

One noteworthy point here is that AB is the sixth batsmen to enter the elite club of scoring 5000 IPL runs. He is also the third-fastest to reach this milestone. Warner holds the record of taking the least number of innings to reach the mark of 5000 runs followed by the Indian skipper Virat Kohli.

The Australian opening batsmantook just 135 innings to score 5000 runs while Kohli achieved this feat in 157 innings. The other three players to score 5000 IPL runs include the likes of Suresh Raina, Shikhar Dhawanand Rohit Sharma.

Coming to the match between RCB and Delhi Capitals, the two sides produced a pulsating thriller at the Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium in Ahmedabad. Batting first, the Bangalore outfit posted 171 runs owing to the exploits by AB de Villiers.

In the second innings, Rishabh Pant and Shimron Hetmyer produced a spectacular show with the willow but DC failed to cross the line by just one run. The victory resulted in RCB again topping the points table with 10 points under their belt.

