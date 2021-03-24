IPL 2021: David Warner is Ready to Lead the Squad for SunRisers Hyderabad

SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) skipper David Warner took to Instagram to share his excitement as the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is just a little over two weeks away. The 2021 season will be hosted by India and the first clash will take place on April 9. The Australian swashbuckling batsman shared a team photo including all the players in the side for the forthcoming tournament. The 34-year-old cricketer asked his fans and followers in the caption, “Who’s ready??” followed by hashtags #iam #cricket #hyderabad #orange #orangearmy

View this post on Instagram A post shared by David Warner (@davidwarner31)

Warner led the Hyderabad-based franchise to their only IPL title in the year 2016. SRH made it to the finals of IPL in 2018, but lost to three-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by eight wickets. Last year, SRH ended their campaign with the third spot in the league table. Delhi Capitals (DC) beat them in the Qualifier. Also during the 13th edition held in the UAE, Warner finished at the third place in the Orange Cap race, scoring 548 runs from 16 fixtures which included four half-centuries. The Sunrisers Hyderabad made very few changes to their squad in the mini auction before the new season. They spent INR 3.8 crore to acquire the trio of Kedar Jadhav, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, and Jagadeesha Suchith.

Recently, wicketkeeper batsman Wriddhiman Saha revealed via social media that he has started gearing up for the coming season and shared a video of his practice session.Theplayer is known for his remarkable skills behind the stumps and also has the ability to score runs at a frantic pace. A valuable asset to the side, Saha will soon be seen in the orange jersey.

BCCI unveiled the schedule for the marquee event which revealed that the cash-rich league would begin at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. It will be five time champions Mumbai Indians (MI) versus Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the season opener. SRH will face Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in their first match of the tournament on April 11 in Chennai. They are also scheduled to meet the Kolkata based outfit for their last clash before the playoffs. SRH and KKR will square off in Bangalore on May 21.

SRH full squad 2021: David Warner (c), Kane Williamson, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Manish Pandey, Sreevats Goswami, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Priyam Garg, Vijay Shankar, Abhishek Sharma, Abdul Samad, Virat Singh, Mitchell Marsh, Jason Holder, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Shahbaz Nadeem, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T. Natarajan, Sandeep Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed, Siddarth Kaul, Basil Thampi, Jagadeesha Suchith, Kedar Jadhav, Mujeeb-ur-Rahman.