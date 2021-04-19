IPL 2021: David Warner, Kane Williamson Fast with Rashid Khan & Others During Ramadan

With the holy month of Ramadan and this year’s Indian Premier League (IPL) going hand in hand, the SRH team is seen observing the fast and that too in full spirits. In a recent video posted on Instagram by SRH’s Rashid Khan, Kane Williamson and David Warner can be seen sharing their views on fasting.

The month of Ramadan is the 9th month of the lunar year according to Islamic Calendar, in this one month Muslims fast from dawn till dusk. The end of this month is the celebration of Eid. It is interesting to see that amidst the hectic schedule of the game, some cricketers are also observing fast in the holy month of Ramadan. In the meantime, Kane Williamson and David Warner were also learned to be keeping fast.

The netizens are highly impressed by the gesture and are all praises to the players.

Kane Williamson and David Warner were fasting along with other #SRH players; likes of Rashid, Nabi, Mujeeb, Khaleel – This is so so beautiful. pic.twitter.com/sz3vVY1Ptn — Ahmed | احمد (@Ahmed_Brilliant) April 18, 2021

Kane, who’s currently with the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), was seen with his teammates Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Mohammad Nabi, and Khaleel Ahmed. David Warner, the Sunrisers’ skipper, was also a part of the fasting. Kane Williamson is yet to kick start his journey in IPL 2021

Williamson is yet to strike in the ongoing edition of the IPL. After SRH’s 13-run loss to the Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Chepauk, David was quoted saying,

“We have to speak to the physios, he’s (Williamson) coming along nicely and plays a big role in our squad,”

After the match against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) where SRH lost by six runs, Trevor Bayliss, the head coach, also had a say on Kane’s fitness. “We had two days of practice before the RCB game, and Kane Williamson practised in one of the days. So, he’s coming along,” Bayliss had said.

We wish Kane a speedy recovery and hope to see him on the filed again, fit and fine taking the strike.

