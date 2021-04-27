IPL 2021: David Warner, Kane Williamson in PPE Kits Before Flying to Delhi | See Picture

Ahead of their game against the in-from Chennai Super Kings in Delhi, SunRisers Hyderabad captain David Warner shared an Instagram story that showed him and his teammate Kane Williamson in full PPE gear that included hooded protective suits and full-face coverings. It said in an understated caption, “Stay safe.”

Warner and Williamson were in a flight, travelling from Chennai to Delhi to play their next match. Later,Williamson too shared the image on his Instagram account and tagged Warner.

The unprecedented increase in coronavirus cases in India has forced several Australian players to withdraw from the Indian Premier League mid-way. Andrew Tye, Kane Richardson and Adam Zampa have already announced their decision.

On Tuesday, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced a complete halt on flights to and from India until May 15, after India reported more than 3 lakh daily cases for the fifth consecutive day.

Meanwhile, Australian pacer Pat Cummins, who plays for the IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders, has announced in a note that he has contributed $50,000 towards PM-CARES Fund to aid oxygen supply to hospitals. In a note posted on his Twitter account, he also addressed the issue whether the IPL should be continued during this crisis.

The CSK-SRH game is scheduled for Wednesday. Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led team will head into the game with a lot of positivity after their big success against Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore on Sunday. CSK defeated Rcb by 69 runs.

SRH, on the other hand, rely heavily on Warner and Williamson, besides English cricketer Jonny Bairstow. Of the four matches they have played, SRH have won only one against Punjab Kings. They lost their matches against RCB, Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals.

