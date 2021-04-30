- Match 25 - 29 Apr, ThuMatch Ended154/6(20.0) RR 7.7
IPL 2021: David Warner Sends Love to Wife, Daughters Through His Shoes!
On Wednesday, when Warner turned up to bat against CSK, he had the names of his daughters and wife inscribed on the shoes.
- IANS
- Updated: April 30, 2021, 12:10 AM IST
SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) skipper David Warner’s stay at the crease on Wednesday here against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) may have attracted attention for the excruciatingly slow scoring rate when compared to T20 batting standards as he made his way to 57 off 55 balls. But there was one other thing that didn’t go unnoticed — his shoes.
The star Australian opener is inside the Indian Premier League (IPL) bio-bubble like many of his fellow Australian cricketers and is missing his family comprising three daughters and wife.
While fellow Aussies like Andrew Tye, Adam Zampa and Kane Richardson left the bubble and returned to Australia, Warner instead sent his love and regards to his family through his shoes.
On Wednesday, as he turned up to bat against CSK, Warner had the names of his daughters and wife inscribed on the shoes.
The front part of his customised shoes had the name of wife Candice as ‘Candy’, the back part of the shoes had the names of his three daughters — Ivy, Indi and Isla.
Wife Candice Warner took to Instagram to acknowledge husband Warner’s gesture writing alongside the picture of the shoes: “No matter where in the world you are darling, we are always with you.”
