IPL 2021: 'David Warner 'Shocked and Disappointed' to Lose SRH Captaincy' - Tom Moody

Sunrisers Hyderabad Director of cricket Tom Moody on Sunday said David Warner was ‘shocked and disappointed’ to lose his captaincy to Kane Williamson midway through IPL 2021. Moody confirmed that Warner will not be playing in the XI against Rajasthan Royals on Sunday and said the fellow Australian has come to terms with the decision.

IPL 2021 | IPL POINTS TABLE | IPL SCHEDULE

On Saturday, Warner was stripped of captaincy, with the management announcing that they will also play with a different overseas combination for Sunday’s game. The decision comes after SRH find themselves in the bottom of the table after six games, having won only one.

“Firstly it means he’s not going to be playing this game. We had discussions and decided that two (overseas) batsmen, one all-rounder and Rashid Khan was the best way to go about it,” he told Star Sports.

ALSO READ – IPL 2021: From Vettori To Ponting To Warner – When IPL Franchises Have Changed Captains Mid-Season

“We had to make the hard call – someone had to miss out and unfortunately for Davey it’s him. He has been pretty good. He’s shocked and disappointed. You’d be disappointed if he wasn’t feeling that way. Any elite sportsman would be disappointed. He has come to terms with the logic behind what we want to achieve from a franchise’s perspective,” Moody told Star Sports.

“He has rallied around the team and more importantly the team has rallied around him.”

Warner has also struggled with the bat, most recently scoging only 57 off 55 against CSK in New Delhi. After the game, he blamed his slow knock for the loss and said he’ll take full responsibility. He also said the team will fight back from their low position in the table.

Warner has made 193 runs from six innings at a strike rate of 110.

There had seemingly been unrest in the SRH camp through IPL 2021. After Manish Pandey was dropped after four games, Warner came out in the open and said it was not his decision, passing the responsibility to the franchise’s selectors. He had also called the decision ‘harsh’.

Pandey returned for the game against CSK and made a half-century.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here