IPL 2021: David Warner Trolled For His TikTok Videos After he Gets Out for a Duck against Delhi Capitals

Performances of top cricketers were not taken to kindly by disappointed fans in the leg of IPL 2021. and when the season resumed in UAE, the fans were expecting to see some of their favorite cricketers return to form. Unfortunately, SRH fans were left disheartened when Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) batter and former skipper David Warner got out for a duck.

In their match against Delhi Capitals (DC) on September 22, SRH won the toss and opted to bat first. Post the toss, captain Kane Williamson revealed that Warner has been included in the playing XI of the team. The Australian cricketer, who is the fifth-highest run-getter in the IPL tournament so far, had given a series of underwhelming performances in the first leg. He was even dropped out of the playing XI in the seventh game of the IPL 2021, first leg. Warner also lost his captaincy.

His fans were expecting him to make a change in his form and come back as the prolific batter that he is in the second phase of the IPL in UAE. Unfortunately, things did not go as planned and during their first match of the second leg against DC, Anrich Nortje sent back Warner for a 3-ball duck. The match result was also not in favour of SRH as the team lost the game by 8 wickets, with 13 balls remaining.

Soon after Warner’s wicket fell, netizens took to Twitter to express concern about the Aussie batter’s performance. While some felt bad for the batter, some just criticised his approach. Netizens even took a dig at the cricketer’s TikTok and dance videos.

One of Warner’s fans wrote, “Did it hurt? When you were rooting for a Warner redemption inning, to mud his critics, but instead he was for a duck and you felt really helpless.” Another wrote that it hurts more when people call him a “finished player.”

did it hurt? when you were rooting for a warner redemption innings, to mud his critics, but instead he was for a duck and you felt really helpless bc GOD the hate he receives is undue— Sritama Panda (@cricketpun_duh) September 22, 2021

It feels even more bad watching people comment, "Finished player" and "Should stick to tiktok" The only reason I decided to watch the match today was him.— Rayhaan (@Cricket_Savant) September 22, 2021

David Warner making his comeback in SRH team After getting sacked as Captain and Dropped from Team And now gone for Duck in his Comeback matchSometimes Cricket can be very Cruel to even greats of game — Virarsh (@Cheeku218) September 22, 2021

Earlier, MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli’s performance in their matches against Mumbai Indians (MI) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), respectively (in the UAE leg) were also criticised by cricket fans.

